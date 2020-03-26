If you like Pikachu and you like the GameCube then have I got the deal for you! This PowerA wireless GameCube-style controller for the Nintendo Switch is down to a low price of $26.99 at Target. These controllers normally sell for $40 or more, and even when they have gone on sale in the past they haven't dropped this low. Target does have a $35 threshold for free shipping so you might want to order for curbside pickup or something similar if you don't want to pay the delivery fee.

If you aren't a fan of the Joy-Con controllers or you need something with a little more control, go for something more traditional. Nintendo does have a Pro controller that fits the bill, but it might not be to your taste. Especially if you're a more competitive gamer who plays games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you'll want a controller that fits perfectly.

Add a little nostolgia to the equation, too, with the GameCube design. Not only is it similar to the older console's look, it includes a larger D-pad and an added left shoulder button.

The controller uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology so there's very little latency and great battery life. You'll get up to 30 hours of playtime before needing to replace the batteries. It has motion controls and system buttons. This makes it compatible with pretty much all Nintendo Switch games.

PowerA backs this up with a 2-year limited warranty.

