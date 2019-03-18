Apple just announced the new 10.5-inch iPad Air and a new generation 7.9-inch iPad mini. You might still be debating which one you want to get, but whichever you end up choosing you're going to need some accessories to go with them. For example, both tablets are now compatible with the 1st-generation Apple Pencil. Thanks to Amazon selling Apple products now, you can save a few bucks on it if you don't have one yet.

What else would make a great add-on for your new tablet? Well, the iPad Air at 10.5 inches now works with Apple's Smart Keyboard, which originally was only compatible with the similarly-sized iPad Pro. You can find that one for $159 at Apple or $143 on Amazon. This keyboard folds out to a full-sized instrument for typing when you need it and creates a lightweight cover for your tablet's screen when you don't. It doesn't require any extra batteries, it uses a Smart Connector to attach directly to the iPad Air. It's a seamless addition you'll be glad you have.

Don't need the full keyboard? Just want a Smart Cover? Apple released entirely new covers in unique colors for both of the new tablets. Get your iPad mini Smart Cover for $39 and the iPad Air cover for $49. They come in colors Charcoal Grey, White, Pink Sand, and Papaya. The Papaya looks sick, by the way. Just my opinion. These covers don't just offer protection for your tablet, they can also roll up and form a stand when you need one.

The smart covers aren't available on Amazon yet, so if you need some alternative ideas, we've got you covered with some third party options for the iPad mini and the iPad Air. Also be sure to check out Apple's $69 Leather Smart Covers for the new iPad Air. Very similar in functionality, but they are made with a fine leather.

You might want some other accessories to go with your new tablets, too, like screen protectors or headphones. Check out these roundups of the best options around for the new iPad Air including some excellent screen protectors.

