It's no secret that gaming can be an expensive hobby, but thanks to Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals you can get your hands on a number of Switch accessories and games at a significantly discounted price. Whether you want to get your first traditional Switch controller, need to replace an existing one, or want to grab several extras for game night, these deals will have you covered and will cost much less than the official Switch Pro Controller.
PowerA also produces some of the best Switch carrying cases on the market. They offer storage space, places to carry cartridges, and have rubber handles for easy toting. Not to mention, PowerA provides some of the most colorful and exciting Nintendo character designs on its accessories. Here are all of the PowerA Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals going on today.
This is one of the best times to pick up Switch controllers and cases at a discounted price
- : PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop | Was $55 now $44
- : PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: Timmy & Tommy Nook | Was $55 now $37
- : PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Link Silhouette | Was $55 now $40
- : PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Power-Up Mario | Was $28 now $20
- : PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pikachu Black & Silver | Was $28 now $20
- : PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Vintage | Was $28 now $15
- : PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch: GameCube Style - Black | Was $25 now $20
- : PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Metroid Dread | Was $28 now $15
- : PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Vintage Star | Was $28 now $23
- : PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokémon: Pikachu Arcade | Was $28 now $19
- : PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Heroic Link | Was $28 now $20
- : PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop Art | Was $28 now $20
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop | Was $55 now $44
Play for up to 30 hours on one charge with this fun Maario-themed wireless controller. There are extra buttons on the backside that can be remapped to specific settings. When the battery gets low, just recharge it using the included USB-C cable. It works with Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: Timmy & Tommy Nook | Was $55 now $37
Officially licensed by Nintendo, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is the best competitor to the official Pro Controller. Instead of featuring a rechargeable internal battery, it runs on 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours. It comes in a number of designs, but this one features a lovely Animal Crossing theme against a calming green.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Link Silhouette | Was $55 now $40
Celebrate your love of the Zelda series with this iconic controller. Link rides his trusty steed, Epona, on a deep green background. What's more, the golden D-Pad puts one in mind of the Triforce found in the games. It comes with two AA batteries that will last for up to 30 hours before needing to be swapped out.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Power-Up Mario | Was $28 now $20
Looking for something a little less exuberant to display your love of Nintendo? This wired gamepad uses a white, black, and grey color scheme to show off Mario and several items found in his platformers. You can even use the extra buttons on the backside to customize additional control options.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pikachu Black & Silver | Was $28 now $20
This wired gamepad is the perfect choice for any Pokémon fan since it features all of the starter Pokémon from every game from Gen 1 through Gen 8 along with a Pikachu silhouette at the top. There are also remappable buttons on the backside along with a headphone jack at the bottom.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Vintage | Was $28 now $15
Show off your love for Mario with the fun pattern of this wired controller. There are extra buttons in the back that the official Pro Controller does not have. Reprogram them to a number of commands. Plus, the headphone jack at the bottom allows you to plug your audio device directly into the gamepad.
PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch: GameCube Style - Black | Was $25 now $20
Many people claim that the Nintendo GameCube controller was the best gamepad ever made. It has some different layout choices from the basic Switch Pro Controller, but it works especially well with N64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which were made with an older controller scheme in mind.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Metroid Dread | Was $28 now $15
Samus is rearing to go wearing her suite from Metroid Dread. This controller has all of the buttons you need to play any game on Switch and even includes some extras on the back that can be programmed to a number of commands.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Vintage Star | Was $28 now $23
This wired gamepad's charming design mixes the color scheme from an invincibility Star from the Mario games and implements a retro striped design in the center reminiscent of retro arcades. It's a great choice for any gamer, especially any who wants to plug their wired headset or controller into the headphone jack on the bottom.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokémon: Pikachu Arcade | Was $28 now $19
Pikachu is undoubtedly the most recognizable Pokémon mascot of them all and this fun retro arcade theme really compliments his yellow coloring. The buttons are larger than those found on a Joy-Con, but the controller is cheaper than the official Pro Controller. Plus, the headphone jack on the bottom allows you to plug in your headset to hear game sounds.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Heroic Link | Was $28 now $20
With a similar layout to the Pro Controller, this wired gamepad for Switch has one notable improvement. The headphone jack on the bottom allows you to plug in your earbuds or headset so you can hear in-game audio. There are a number of different designs including this one of Link in his classic green tunic and hat.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop Art | Was $28 now $20
This wired controller features a classic Mario theme with a pleasing white, yellow, and blue color scheme. Unlike the Pro Controller, this gamepad actually features a headphone jack, so you can plug your earbuds or headset in and hear your game sounds while playing Switch in TV mode.
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite - Animal Crossing | Was $20 now $16
With its white, blue, and green color scheme, this Animal Crossing-inspired case produces a calming vibe for any Switch or Switch Lite owner. Use the included storage space to tote small accessories around and carry up to six game cartridges at once in their designated slots. It also features a rubber handle for easy carry.
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite - Pikachu 025 | Was $20 now $16
Celebrate your love of Pikachu with this carrying case that works for both the Switch and Switch Lite. There are six cartridge slots for carrying your favorite games, a zippered storage pocket, and a rubber handle.
PowerA Pokémon Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite - Pikachu | Was $28 now $20
This round case can hold a Switch or Switch Lite along with up to six game cartridges. The zippers bring the whole case together with the red, black, and yellow color scheme. Plus, the soft pattern on the interior will protect your system while looking good too.
PowerA Pokémon Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite - Snorlax | Was $28 now $19
Snorlax's happy face beams from this beautiful blue rubber shell. You can hold a Switch or Switch Lite inside along with up to six game cartridges. The rubberized handle makes it easy to tote around while the soft interior fabric helps protect your hardware from bumps and damage.
PowerA Protection Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite -The Legend of Zelda: Link Hyrule | Was $20 now $15
This case's smaller size makes it work exclusively with the Switch Lite. It features Link from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as he's about to unleash a powerful spin attack with the Master Sword in one hand and the Hylian Shield in the other. The case holds up to six cartridges and has storage for small accessories. This kit also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth and a Switch Lite screen protector.
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch - Rainbow Run Mario | Was $20 now $13
Tote your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite around in style with this fun Mario silhouette followed by a rainbow pattern. The retro styling nods to games of the past while the bright coloring provides a lighthearted air. It holds up to nine Switch cartridges and has a zippered storage case for smaller items like Joy-Cons or cables.
PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar for Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite | Was $30 now $18
This hard shell Nintendo Switch case allows you to transport your Switch or Switch Lite safely by using the same material that is used in bullet-proof vests. It also holds up to 19 cartridges and has zippered storage space for small accessories like earbuds.
PowerA Pokémon Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Pikachu | Was $15 now $12
Though designed similarly to the comfort grip that comes with the Nintendo Switch, this theme introduces a far more exciting color scheme with Pikachu at its center. Get it while it's discounted for Prime Day.
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing | Was $15 now $12
This simple but sweet grip will delight Animal Crossing fans. Isabelle's face peeks up from the bottom of the Comfort Grip while symbols associated with the game adorn its front. It will make it easier to hold Joy-Con halves in place for longer gaming sessions.
PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch - Black | Was $15 now $10
Make it easier to turn the two halves of a Joy-Con into a more traditional controller with the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grip. They're officially licensed by Nintendo and fit the Joy-Con perfectly.
PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch - Red | Was $15 now $10
Use your Joy-Con like a more traditional controller by placing them in these red Comfort Grips. The Joy-Con are easy to install and remove. LEDs shine through player indicator areas to let you easily see which player you are in a multiplayer game.
PowerA Nintendo Switch Car Charger | Was $13 now $10
Play your favorite games longer when on a trip thanks to the PowerA Nintendo Switch Car Charger. Simply plug the one end into your car's port and then feed the USB-C cable into the Switch port and your gaming session can continue uninterrupted by a low battery.
PowerA's Wired and Wireless controllers are a great alternative to Nintendo's official Pro Controller since they cost a lot less and offer far more vibrant and exciting designs. You can choose to get a wired controller that requires a connection or you can go with one of the Wireless Enhanced controllers which can run for up to 30 hours. Most PowerA controllers also offer extra buttons on the back, which are unresponsive by default but can be programmed to do a number of different commands.
As far as cases go, PowerA has some of the best options on the market. As with their controllers, the cases come in a number of fun patterns and designs that show off various Nintendo brands and characters. On top of that, many PowerA cases offer a storage pocket and securely close with a zipper to prevent small accessories like earbuds, Joy-Con, or cables from falling out and scratching your Switch. The case is usually made with a hardshell exterior but employs soft fabrics in the interior to keep your hardware nestled safely and securely inside.
These deals aren't likely to last long, so if you're interested in a PowerA controller, case, or charging cable, then you'll need to jump on these Prime Day deals as soon as you can.
