It's no secret that gaming can be an expensive hobby, but thanks to Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals you can get your hands on a number of Switch accessories and games at a significantly discounted price. Whether you want to get your first traditional Switch controller, need to replace an existing one, or want to grab several extras for game night, these deals will have you covered and will cost much less than the official Switch Pro Controller.

PowerA also produces some of the best Switch carrying cases on the market. They offer storage space, places to carry cartridges, and have rubber handles for easy toting. Not to mention, PowerA provides some of the most colorful and exciting Nintendo character designs on its accessories. Here are all of the PowerA Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals going on today.

This is one of the best times to pick up Switch controllers and cases at a discounted price

PowerA's Wired and Wireless controllers are a great alternative to Nintendo's official Pro Controller since they cost a lot less and offer far more vibrant and exciting designs. You can choose to get a wired controller that requires a connection or you can go with one of the Wireless Enhanced controllers which can run for up to 30 hours. Most PowerA controllers also offer extra buttons on the back, which are unresponsive by default but can be programmed to do a number of different commands.

As far as cases go, PowerA has some of the best options on the market. As with their controllers, the cases come in a number of fun patterns and designs that show off various Nintendo brands and characters. On top of that, many PowerA cases offer a storage pocket and securely close with a zipper to prevent small accessories like earbuds, Joy-Con, or cables from falling out and scratching your Switch. The case is usually made with a hardshell exterior but employs soft fabrics in the interior to keep your hardware nestled safely and securely inside.

These deals aren't likely to last long, so if you're interested in a PowerA controller, case, or charging cable, then you'll need to jump on these Prime Day deals as soon as you can.