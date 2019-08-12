If the current selection of Joy-Cons just isn't to your liking, or you've always wanted something more green, then we have some good news: a newly announced bundle includes two green Joy-Cons. This bundle is only available for pre-order for Best Buy right now, though it's entirely possible that other retailers will be adding the bundle option in the near future.

Nintendo has been busy adding more color options for Joy-Con bundles, including some that are purple, orange, blue and yellow. Remember that if you are getting a Nintendo Switch Lite, it does not include any Joy-Cons, which means you can't play 1-2 Switch and some games may have limited or restricted features.

This bundle is currently set to be available on October 27, 2019 for $79.99 USD. Releasing in October means this bundle will be around just in time for Luigi's Mansion 3 and Gooigi. Quite fitting. If green just isn't doing it for you but you're still in the market for some new Joy-Cons, we have a list below that should provide some options:

