What you need to know
- There are some big new shows on Apple TV+.
- Greyhound starring Tom Hanks is now available.
- Little Voice and Greatness Code are also making their debuts.
In a bumper weekend for Apple TV+, three new titles are making their debut on the platform, including WWII film Greyhound starring Tom Hanks.
Greyhound was originally supposed to debut in cinemas on Father's Day weekend, but was snapped up by Apple TV after the pandemic scuppered the dreams of a theater release, it likely might not be the first title to land on the platform in such circumstances.
From Apple's TV press site:
Tom Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II. For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as "the Black Pit," battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers. "Greyhound" is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America's alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. "Greyhound" was written by Tom Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.
Apple TV+ is also debuting new series Little Voice from J.J. Abrams, and sports docuseries Greatness Code, a "landmark unscripted" series featuring internationally renowned athletes including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Kelly Slater, and Katie Ledecky.
The first four episodes of Little Voice are available, as are all 7 episodes of Greatness Code.
