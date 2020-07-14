What you need to know
- 'Greyhound' has become the biggest release on Apple TV+ yet.
- The film's opening-weekend audience is compared to a theatrical box office hit.
- It is rumored that 'Defending Jacob' previously held the title for Apple's streaming service.
Tom Hank's WWII film 'Greyhound' premiered on Apple TV+ last Friday and, according to a new report from Deadline, quickly became the biggest hit on Apple's streaming service to date.
Sources close to Apple have told the outlet that the film has become the largest opening-weekend release for the service and that, while the company will not release exact numbers, views have equated to that of a theatrical box office hit.
Apple's WWII drama Greyhound, starring and written by Tom Hanks, has become the largest opening-weekend release ever for Apple TV+, including series that have bowed on the service, sources close to Apple tell Deadline. The streamer is loathe in giving up exact numbers, but I'm told the film turned in a viewing audience commensurate with a summer theatrical box office big hit, which of course Greyhound was meant to be until it moved from Sony to Apple because of the uncertainty of movie theaters after COVID-19.
Apple would not say to which title 'Greyhound' surpassed, but many have speculated that 'Defending Jacob', the Chris Evan's led limited series, had previously held the top spot.
Apple would not comment on what movie or TV series the Aaron Schneider-directed Greyhound eclipsed. Candidates among the 26 originals launching in 100 countries in the eight months since Apple TV+ launched would include the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon limited series The Morning Show, the George Nolfi-directed Anthony Mackie- and Samuel L. Jackson-starrer The Banker, and the limited series Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans, the latter of which is said to have broken records in May.
'Greyhound' is streaming now on Apple TV+ so go check it out if you haven't yet.
