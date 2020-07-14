Tom Hank's WWII film 'Greyhound' premiered on Apple TV+ last Friday and, according to a new report from Deadline, quickly became the biggest hit on Apple's streaming service to date.

Sources close to Apple have told the outlet that the film has become the largest opening-weekend release for the service and that, while the company will not release exact numbers, views have equated to that of a theatrical box office hit.

Apple would not say to which title 'Greyhound' surpassed, but many have speculated that 'Defending Jacob', the Chris Evan's led limited series, had previously held the top spot.

'Greyhound' is streaming now on Apple TV+ so go check it out if you haven't yet.