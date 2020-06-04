Gugu Mbatha-Raw has spoken to Deadline's Pete Hammond about filming The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

In his latest The Actor's Side video, Pete spoke to Gugu about the meaning of her name, and the "almost-operatic arc of her latest project", The Morning Show on Apple TV+:

In our lively conversation, I compare the almost-operatic arc of her latest project, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, to something quite Shakespearean itself, and she agrees that the highly dramatic scenes had a bit of that feel to them. In the series she plays Hannah, a staffer on a morning show who becomes the victim of sexual assault by the male anchor played by Steve Carell. Mbatha-Raw rightly won great acclaim for her work and talks about it, and its importance in these times, in detail. She notes that although there are obvious comparisons to NBC's Today, the source material was inspired more in some ways by Britain's Top of the Morning and was already written and shot by the time scandal hit Today.

In the video, she talks about the role, including a seven-page scene where she has a confrontation with Bradley, the co-anchor of her assaulter played by Reese Witherspoon, who tried to get her to go on camera to talk about her ordeal.

Apple TV+'s The Morning Show was one of the most acclaimed series' in the Apple TV+ lineup when it launched last year, featuring a star-studded cast with Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, and Reece Witherspoon.

You can watch the full interview here.