What you need to know
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw has opened up about her experience on 'The Morning Show' .
- She plays a staffer on the show, who becomes a victim of sexual assault by a male anchor.
- She spoke to Deadline about her experience filming.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw has spoken to Deadline's Pete Hammond about filming The Morning Show on Apple TV+.
In his latest The Actor's Side video, Pete spoke to Gugu about the meaning of her name, and the "almost-operatic arc of her latest project", The Morning Show on Apple TV+:
In our lively conversation, I compare the almost-operatic arc of her latest project, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, to something quite Shakespearean itself, and she agrees that the highly dramatic scenes had a bit of that feel to them. In the series she plays Hannah, a staffer on a morning show who becomes the victim of sexual assault by the male anchor played by Steve Carell. Mbatha-Raw rightly won great acclaim for her work and talks about it, and its importance in these times, in detail. She notes that although there are obvious comparisons to NBC's Today, the source material was inspired more in some ways by Britain's Top of the Morning and was already written and shot by the time scandal hit Today.
In the video, she talks about the role, including a seven-page scene where she has a confrontation with Bradley, the co-anchor of her assaulter played by Reese Witherspoon, who tried to get her to go on camera to talk about her ordeal.
Apple TV+'s The Morning Show was one of the most acclaimed series' in the Apple TV+ lineup when it launched last year, featuring a star-studded cast with Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, and Reece Witherspoon.
You can watch the full interview here.
'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+
Catch new episodes of SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show now!
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
If Apple made an iPhone mini, this might be what it would look like
We're never short of iPhone concepts but this thing takes the biscuit. It's a sort of iPhone mini, but not. It's hard to explain, but it's awesome regardless.
Snapchat stops promoting President Trump following violent tweets
Snapchat will no longer promote President Donald Trump to its Discover page following violent Tweets posted over the weekend.
Apple facing lawsuit over claims it concealed falling iPhone demand
A judge has ruled that Apple can sued over comments made by Tim Cook during a call in 2018.
Dress up your iPhone for Pride with one of these cases
Show your pride with a rainbow-themed case on your iPhone.