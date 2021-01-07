"Suddenly she's gone from wearing one color to wearing every color; being introverted to making people think she's now extroverted."

Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld has spoken about the upcoming changes in Emily's relationship with Sue in season two of the Apple TV+ show ahead of its debut Friday, January 8.

From ET Online:

When Dickinson returns for "a sexier, more sophisticated" season 2 on Apple TV+, audiences will see a very different dynamic between Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) and Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt). Speaking with ET's Katie Krause, Steinfeld and Hunt set the tone for a "turbulent" time for #EmiSue. Picking up nearly a year and a half after the events of season 1, the former secret lovers are two very different people now that Emily is even more focused on her poetry and Sue has embraced married life as wife to Emily's older brother, Austin (Adrian Enscoe).

Steinfeld said that Emily and Sue's relationship would be "messy and it's heartbreaking and it's beautiful and confusing." The story of season two will chart Emily as she meets Samuel Bowles, an editor who wants to publish her work.

Apple announced season 2 back in October:

Season two of "Dickinson" will reunite Steinfeld with returning ensemble cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as world-renowned rapper, singer and songwriter Wiz Khalifa, who will return as the character of Death. The second season will also introduce brand new guest stars, including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie, and Will Pullen as Nobody. As previously announced, recurring guest stars for season two include Finn Jones as Sam Bowles, and Pico Alexander as Ship.

Dickinson season 2 rolls out Friday, January 8.