Community days in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are designed to bring players together out in the world to achieve goals and maybe score some extra goodies in the process. They normally last around three hours in different parts of the world every month, and they tend to have bonuses like extra Foundable spawns, as well as triple XP on your brain elixirs.

Get ready to gather your friends and head out around your neighborhood to help contain the Calamity during the first-ever Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Day on July 20. During this Community Day event, you'll have a chance to make progress on your Special Assignments and level up faster with even more special in-game bonuses.

Event Date + Time

Asia-Pacific region: July 20, from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. AEST (UTC +10)

Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: July 20, from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. UTC

Americas and Greenland: July 20, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. PDT (UTC -7)

Event Features

Foundables more frequently appearing around you

More likely to encounter the Hogwarts School Family Traces

Free store pack featuring Spell Energy from the Diagon Alley shop

Bonuses

Baruffio Brain Elixir potions consumed during this limited-time period will grant 3× Wizard XP

Dark Detectors used during this limited-time period will last twice as long as they normally do when placed on Inns

What is a Community day?

Community days normally feature a specific type of Trace more heavily and will give you a chance to catch it more frequently in the space of those three hours. You will want to use your time wisely, community days are short and if you live in rural areas you will need to coordinate your efforts to achieve the best results.

Community days are built with community in mind so take the time to meet other Wizards Unite players so you can get a team together and destroy those fortresses!

A few tips for Community Day

Stay hydrated! Walking around for three hours is a good amount of exercise, so take a bottle of water with you.

Charge your Powerbank so you can have an uninterrupted three hours of gaming.

Try and add some friends to the game. There will be people out there that you can connect with for Fortresses.

Travel to your largest hotspot before the three-hour window. Give yourself the highest chance to catch those Foundables as possible.

Spend a little time making sure your Spell Energy is at max before the three hours start. Be prepared.

Don't bother with Fortresses while the event is running, you don't get enough XP from them even with the brain Elixir.

Make sure you are topped up on brain potions before you start. It will take 6 brain elixirs to cover the event completely.

You will want to have Exstimulo Potions as well to help speed up your catches. The more the better for Community Day!

