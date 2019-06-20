Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is finally available after much anticipation. This is Niantic's third augmented reality (AR) game, following the success of Pokémon Go, and it's definitely a hit so far.
In Wizards Unite, a calamity has fallen upon the wizarding world, causing Foundables — magical artifacts, people, memories — to appear in the Muggle world. You're called upon to help the wizarding world solve the mystery behind The Calamity, as well as keeping magic safe from those prying Muggle eyes.
As you explore the world around you for Traces and Foundables, you'll also have to do combat against Confoundables, create potions to help you in battle and other events, unlock Portkeys, and more.
While you can do everything in the game without spending any money (it's just a bit grindy), you can also purchase useful items with Galleons (it's just called gold in Wizards Unite) that help speed things up, heal you, get you access to rarer encounters, and more. But if you're a bit short on those Galleons, and need a quick fix, you can purchase Galleons with real money through Gringotts. You can then spend those Galleons on various items in Diagon Alley.
Here are all of the items available in Diagon Alley that you can purchase with Galleons or real money (but remember, this is completely optional).
Featured
The Featured section contains items that are considered a good value or those that Niantic wants to promote, as this is the first section you'll see when you open Diagon Alley.
|Item name
|What it does
|How much it costs
|S.O.S Kit
|Everything you need to get started: Gold, a Dark Detector, Spell Energy, and Potent Exstimulo Potions.
|$1.99
|Gryffindor Pride
|Show off your Gryffindor pride! Get the Gryffindor Robes and Moving Sticker for your Portrait and grab some extra Gold!
|$9.99
|Slytherin Pride
|Show off your Slytherin pride! Get the Slytherin Robes and Moving Sticker for your Portrait and grab some extra Gold!
|$9.99
|Ravenclaw Pride
|Show off your Ravenclaw pride! Get the Ravenclaw Robes and Moving Sticker for your Portrait and grab some extra Gold!
|$9.99
|Hufflepuff Pride
|Show off your Hufflepuff pride! Get the Hufflepuff Robes and Moving Sticker for your Portrait and grab some extra Gold!
|$9.99
|Stack of Dark Detectors
|Reveal rarer Traces with a set of 3 Dark Detectors.
|325 Galleons
|Pile of Keys
|A set of 4 Silver Keys to unlock your Portkey Portmanteaus.
|325 Galleons
|Exstimulo Crate
|Get more effectiveness from your incantations with a variety of Exstimulo Potions.
|800 Galleons
|Potion Variety Crate
|A veritable variety of elixirs and infusions for all of your Potion needs.
|725 Galleons
|Brain Elixir Potion Kit
|Level up faster with a bundle of 15 Baruffio's Brain Elixirs that double your Wizarding XP from Traces and Portkeys.
|1200 Galleons
|Case of Dark Detectors
|Reveal rarer Traces and fill out your Registry faster with a bevy of 15 Dark Detectors.
|1400 Galleons
|Vault Extensions
|Increase your Vault capacity for Spell Energy, Ingredients, and Potions.
|475 Galleons
Wiseacres
The Wiseacres category contains the game's useful items for unlocking Portkeys, revealing rarer Traces, filling up Spell Energy, and Runestones for Wizarding Challenges in Fortresses.
|Item name
|What it does
|How much it costs
|Silver Key
|Use this Silver Key to unlock a Portkey Portmanteau as you explore the world.
|90 Galleons
|Pile of Keys
|A set of 4 Silver Keys to unlock your Portkey Portmanteaus.
|325 Galleons
|Dark Detector
|Place a Dark Detector at an Inn to reveal rarer Traces for 30 minutes. Stack up to three for an even stronger effect!
|120 Galleons
|Stack of Dark Detectors
|Reveal rarer Traces with a set of 3 Dark Detectors.
|325 Galleons
|+50 Spell Energy
|Use Spell Energy to cast spells in Traces and Wizarding Challenges.
|100 Galleons
|Spell Energy Capacity
|Stock up on Spell Energy by expanding your Spell Energy Capacity.
|150 Galleons
|Bag of Runestones
|Use Runestones in Wizarding Challenges!
|40 Galleons
Slug & Jiggers
In Slug & Jiggers, you'll find a variety of potions and item storage capacity increases.
|Item name
|What it does
|How much it costs
|Baruffio's Brain Elixir
|Grants double Wizarding XP from Traces, Wizarding Challenges, and Portkeys. Duration: 30 minutes.
|100 Galleons
|Healing Potion
|Restores 35 percent of your maximum Stamina when you've taken damage in Oddity Traces and Wizarding Challenges.
|25 Galleons
|Exstimulo Potion
|Improves your spell cast in Traces and Wizarding Challenges. Duration: 3 spell casts.
|25 Galleons
|Strong Exstimulo Potion
|Strongly improves your spell cast in Traces and Wizarding Challenges. Duration: 4 spell casts.
|50 Galleons
|Potent Exstimulo Potion
|Tremendously improves your spell cast in Traces and Wizarding Challenges. Duration: 5 spell casts.
|75 Galleons
|Potion Variety Crate
|A veritable variety of elixirs and infusions for all of your Potion needs.
|725 Galleons
|Exstimulo Crate
|Get more effectiveness from your incantations with a variety of Exstimulo Potions.
|800 Galleons
|Ingredients Capacity
|Invest in Ingredients by expanding your Ingredient Vault Capacity.
|150 Galleons
|Potions Capacity
|Pack away more Potions by expanding your Potions Vault capacity
|200 Galleons
|Seeds and Water Capacity
|Store more Ingredient Seeds and Water by expanding your Seeds and Water Vault Capacity.
|150 Galleons
Gringotts
Running low on those gold Galleons? Make sure to stop by Gringotts to turn your Muggle cash into Galleons instead!
|Amount of Galleons
|Cost
|80 Gold
|$0.99
|425 Gold
|$4.99
|900 Gold
|$9.99
|2100 Gold
|$19.99
|5400 Gold
|$49.99
|12000 Gold
|$99.99
None of these are necessary
All of the microtransactions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are completely optional and by no means necessary to enjoy the game. In fact, you can play the game without ever spending a dime since the game does award you with Galleons for leveling up and completing tasks and other activities. However, the items that are in Diagon Alley are useful if you're in a crunch, and if you're short on gold, it's the fastest way to get the currency you need for that item without grinding.
These microtransactions that we've listed are the ones that are currently available in Diagon Alley. There may be changes based on community days and special events in the future.
