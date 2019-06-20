Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is finally available after much anticipation. This is Niantic's third augmented reality (AR) game, following the success of Pokémon Go, and it's definitely a hit so far.

In Wizards Unite, a calamity has fallen upon the wizarding world, causing Foundables — magical artifacts, people, memories — to appear in the Muggle world. You're called upon to help the wizarding world solve the mystery behind The Calamity, as well as keeping magic safe from those prying Muggle eyes.

As you explore the world around you for Traces and Foundables, you'll also have to do combat against Confoundables, create potions to help you in battle and other events, unlock Portkeys, and more.

While you can do everything in the game without spending any money (it's just a bit grindy), you can also purchase useful items with Galleons (it's just called gold in Wizards Unite) that help speed things up, heal you, get you access to rarer encounters, and more. But if you're a bit short on those Galleons, and need a quick fix, you can purchase Galleons with real money through Gringotts. You can then spend those Galleons on various items in Diagon Alley.

Here are all of the items available in Diagon Alley that you can purchase with Galleons or real money (but remember, this is completely optional).

Featured