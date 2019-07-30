The next Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event is here, and it's running from July 30, 2019 (11AM PT/ 2PM ET), until August 6, 2019 (11AM PT/ 2PM ET). This special in-game event — called Potter's Calamity — will give you access to get Restricted Books to help you advance on your Profession skill tree, as well as new Foundables to return and Portkey Portmanteaus to open!
Yes, this Brilliant event is a continuation of the Potter's Calamity; however, this week there will be different Foundables to return and new Restricted Books to be rewarded! That being said, since it is part of the same event, you can still find all the Foundables form the first week of the Potter's Calamity as well! So if you missed any foundables the first week, now's your chance to pick them up!
This event is only here for a limited time, meaning you need to get out and play as much as you can to ensure you can reap all the rewards. This guide will help you get the most out of the second week of the Potter's Calamity event, plus even share a few tips and tricks on how to make sure you complete the event to the fullest extent!
Restricted Books from Potter's Calamity
If you've been levelling up your Profession, you've likely come across skills or spells that need Restricted Books before you can unlock them.
You'll receive Restricted Books as rewards for completing Special Assignments in your Assignment Tracker. The assignments will vary and you'll only get a few at a time, which you'll need to complete in full before you can move on to the next set of tasks! So do your best to complete them as quickly and efficiently as possible.
All the Potter's Calamity event assignments (Week 2)
Here's a list of all the assignments you will need to complete during the event and the list of rewards you will get for completing each assignment!
Potter's Calamity I Tasks (Week 2)
|Task
|Reward
|Pick up 5 ingredients or Portmanteaus
|10 Brilliant Family XP
|Return 5 medium threat Foundables
|15 Brilliant Family XP
|Dine at Inns 2 times
|10 Brilliant Family XP
When you've completed these first three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 500 XP, 20 Brilliant Family XP, two Restricted Books, and a new Ministry ID sticker!
Potter's Calamity II Tasks (Week 2)
|Task
|Reward
|Return 2 Brilliant Golden Snitch Foundables
|300 XP
|Unlock 4 Portkey Portmanteaus
|2 Restricted Books
|Perform 10 great Spell Casts
|15 Brilliant Family XP
When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include, two Restricted Books, two Potent Exstimulo Potions, a Department of Magical Law Enforcment (DMLE) Badge, and a Ministry ID picture frame.
Potter's Calamity III Tasks (Week 2)
|Task
|Reward
|Return 4 High Threat Foundables
|500 XP
|Return 3 Brilliant Golden Snitch fragments
|500 XP
|Return 4 Dark Arts Family Foundables
|15 Brilliant Family XP
When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 25 Brilliant Family XP, two Restricted Books, a London Five Photograph Foundable, and a new sticker for your Ministry ID photo.
Potter's Calamity IV Tasks (Week 2)
|Task
|Reward
|Use 8 Potions
|750 XP
|Brew 8 Potions
|10 Brilliant Family XP
|Defeat 3 Common Dark Wizards
|15 Brilliant Family XP
When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include seven Restricted Books, a Framed Family Photo Foundable, 50 Gold, and a new lens for your Ministry ID photo.
How to find Potter's Calamity Foundables (Week 2)
Here are all the Foundables you can only find during the Potter's Calamity event, including how many fragments you need to place the image in your Registry, and where you can find those fragments!
|Foundable
|Fragments required
|Where to find
|Brilliant Golden Snitch
|12 fragments
|Traces on map
|DLME Badge
|1 fragment
|Complete all Potter's Calamity II tasks
|London Five Photograph
|1 fragment
|Complete all Potter's Calamity III tasks
|Framed Family Photo
|1 fragments
|Complete all Potter's Calamity IV tasks
|Hogwarts Heroes Daily Prophet
|3 fragments
|Wizarding Challenges with Brilliant Runestones
|Harry's Ministry ID
|3 fragment
|Unlocking 7KM Portmanteaus
Special Portmanteaus
During the Potter's Calamity event you will come across special Portkey Portmanteaus that will unlock after you walk 7KM, rather than the standard 2KM, 5Km, or 10KM you typically find. These Portkey Portmanteaus are one of the ways you can unlock more Brilliant fragments, so do your absolute best to pick these up and unlock them during the event!
Tips and tricks for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Potter's Calamity (Week 2) Event
While our best tips and tricks for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are great for playing the game at all times. Here are a few extra tips for specifically for the Potter's Calamity event!
Save your Restricted Books and Scrolls until the end
Restricted Books only come around during these events and I recommend to waiting until you've collected all the Restricted Books before using them (and spending scrolls) to level up any of your professions skills. This way you can carefully calculate what the best use of your Restricted Books and scrolls, so you can level up as efficiently as possible.
Keep some 2 KM Portkey Portmanteaus waiting
You'll notice that some of the tasks required during the event to get rewards (the most precious being Restricted Books), will require you to unlock Portkey Portmanteaus; however, which kind of Portmanteaus doesn't matter.
Keep some 2KM Portmanteaus on hand and ready to go so you can complete those specific tasks in the shortest amount of time possible. Also, it may be worth to use some of your precious Silver keys on the 2KM Portmanteaus (something we normally advise against) to complete the tasks even faster!
Open Portkey Portmanteaus when you have the chance
The special 7KM Portmanteaus pop up on the map while you're walking around just like any other Portmanteau in the game, which means, if you have eight Portmanteaus or Portkey sitting in your inventory, you won't have a chance to grab any of the special ones. Make sure you don't miss out on any of the 7KM Portmanteaus by having a full inventory of unopened Portkeys.
Use Brilliant Runestones in Wizarding Challenges
As you return Foundable fragments to the special Brilliant Event Registry page, you'll earn Family XP (like any other Registry page) which will earn you Treasure Trunks when you rank up. These treasure trunks will have special Brilliant Runestones that you can use in Wizarding Challenges.
What Runestones do in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Make sure you use these Runestones to enter battles in Fortresses, it will be the only way to earn some event rewards and complete your Brilliant Registry page!
Low level Wizarding Challenges will save you time and resources
To find all the Foundables during the Potter's Calamity Event, you'll need to compete in Wizarding Challenges using Brilliant Runestones. Its a good idea to use these Runestones (which are only level one) on low-level chambers. This way you can collect the Foundable Fragments you need quicker and use less resources. No need to waste a bunch of potions if you can find the Foundables in low level chambers!
Anything about the Potter's Calamity event we missed?
Let us know in the comments down below!
