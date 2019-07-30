The next Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event is here, and it's running from July 30, 2019 (11AM PT/ 2PM ET), until August 6, 2019 (11AM PT/ 2PM ET). This special in-game event — called Potter's Calamity — will give you access to get Restricted Books to help you advance on your Profession skill tree, as well as new Foundables to return and Portkey Portmanteaus to open! Yes, this Brilliant event is a continuation of the Potter's Calamity; however, this week there will be different Foundables to return and new Restricted Books to be rewarded! That being said, since it is part of the same event, you can still find all the Foundables form the first week of the Potter's Calamity as well! So if you missed any foundables the first week, now's your chance to pick them up! This event is only here for a limited time, meaning you need to get out and play as much as you can to ensure you can reap all the rewards. This guide will help you get the most out of the second week of the Potter's Calamity event, plus even share a few tips and tricks on how to make sure you complete the event to the fullest extent! Restricted Books from Potter's Calamity If you've been levelling up your Profession, you've likely come across skills or spells that need Restricted Books before you can unlock them. You'll receive Restricted Books as rewards for completing Special Assignments in your Assignment Tracker. The assignments will vary and you'll only get a few at a time, which you'll need to complete in full before you can move on to the next set of tasks! So do your best to complete them as quickly and efficiently as possible. All the Potter's Calamity event assignments (Week 2) Here's a list of all the assignments you will need to complete during the event and the list of rewards you will get for completing each assignment! Potter's Calamity I Tasks (Week 2)

Task Reward Pick up 5 ingredients or Portmanteaus 10 Brilliant Family XP Return 5 medium threat Foundables 15 Brilliant Family XP Dine at Inns 2 times 10 Brilliant Family XP

When you've completed these first three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 500 XP, 20 Brilliant Family XP, two Restricted Books, and a new Ministry ID sticker! Potter's Calamity II Tasks (Week 2)

Task Reward Return 2 Brilliant Golden Snitch Foundables 300 XP Unlock 4 Portkey Portmanteaus 2 Restricted Books Perform 10 great Spell Casts 15 Brilliant Family XP

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include, two Restricted Books, two Potent Exstimulo Potions, a Department of Magical Law Enforcment (DMLE) Badge, and a Ministry ID picture frame. Potter's Calamity III Tasks (Week 2)

Task Reward Return 4 High Threat Foundables 500 XP Return 3 Brilliant Golden Snitch fragments 500 XP Return 4 Dark Arts Family Foundables 15 Brilliant Family XP

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 25 Brilliant Family XP, two Restricted Books, a London Five Photograph Foundable, and a new sticker for your Ministry ID photo. Potter's Calamity IV Tasks (Week 2)

Task Reward Use 8 Potions 750 XP Brew 8 Potions 10 Brilliant Family XP Defeat 3 Common Dark Wizards 15 Brilliant Family XP

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include seven Restricted Books, a Framed Family Photo Foundable, 50 Gold, and a new lens for your Ministry ID photo. How to find Potter's Calamity Foundables (Week 2) Here are all the Foundables you can only find during the Potter's Calamity event, including how many fragments you need to place the image in your Registry, and where you can find those fragments!

Foundable Fragments required Where to find Brilliant Golden Snitch 12 fragments Traces on map DLME Badge 1 fragment Complete all Potter's Calamity II tasks London Five Photograph 1 fragment Complete all Potter's Calamity III tasks Framed Family Photo 1 fragments Complete all Potter's Calamity IV tasks Hogwarts Heroes Daily Prophet 3 fragments Wizarding Challenges with Brilliant Runestones Harry's Ministry ID 3 fragment Unlocking 7KM Portmanteaus

Special Portmanteaus