In the world of Harry Potter, Portkeys are innocuous objects that when touched transport you to a different location in the world. In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite , Portkeys are found inside of Portmanteaus that appear on the map. By walking, you can unlock them, and then transport yourself to a new location where you can find new Foundables for your registry.

Your inventory can hold up to 8 Portmanteaus at a time, but there is no way to tell what size Portmanteau appears on the map until you tap it to add it to your inventory. When a Portkey is ready to be opened, you'll get a notification from the app, but you don't need to open it right away. Instead, use Barrufio's Brain Elixir potion to give you an XP boost and then open up several in quick succession to get the

As you wander across the world, you'll find a variety of different Portmanteaus. They are the triangle topped items that appear on the map in the same way you find ingredients or traces. There are three different varieties of Portmanteaus that you will find, Prized, Precious, and Paramount Portmanteau Portkeys. Much like eggs in Pokemon Go, they are 2km, 5km, and 10km items which you need to unlock with keys before you can see the actual Portkey.

In order to unlock a Portmanteau and access the Portkey inside, you'll need a key. When you start the game you automatically receive a golden key. This key can be reused on multiple Portmanteaus, and will never break or disappear. As you level up in the game, you will also receive silver keys. These are only good for one Portmanteau and will disappear when you unlock the Portkey.

Your best bet is to use your gold key on 2km Portmanteaus, and use silver keys on 5km and 10km portmanteaus. This way, you can keep reusing your gold key as frequently as possible so that you can open more Portkeys in a timely manner.

How do you open a Portkey?

To open a Portkey first you need to find a Portmanteau on the map. They look like little boxes with triangular tops. Use a key on the Portmanteau, and then walk the requisite distance. The app will send you a notification when you've walked far enough. Tap Go to Portkeys Tap the Portkey that is ready for use. Tap Use Now. The menu will close and AR mode on your phone will open showing you a boot in front of you somewhere. Tap on it and a portal will open and transport you from wherever you happen to be, to one of three different locations. You'll either get dropped into Ollivander's Wand Shop in Diagon Alley, Borgin and Burke's in Knockturn alley or Hagrid's Hut on the Hogwarts grounds.

Once you have been transported to the new location, you'll need to find five Wrackspurts hiding there. They appear as small glowing orbs, and tapping on them lets you find them. Each Wrackspurt will give you something for finding it, and it seems to be pretty random. You could receive ingredients, items, or XP, and you'll see them stacked at the top of the screen. Once you find all five, you'll be brought to a screen that shows you the rewards that you have unlocked. Along with the items or XP you receive from the Wrackspurts, you'll also get a Foundable fragment for your registry.

