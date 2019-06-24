Harry Potter: Wizards Unite works on iOS 13 public beta!

Apple released the first public beta for iOS 13, meaning eager iPhone users can download and install the new version of iPhone software to try out all the cool new features that are coming in the fall. New software (especially ones in beta) can mean that certain apps don't function properly, meaning it if you really love a certain app or certain game, there's a chance if you install the beta it might not work properly. The good news is we can confirm that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is working on the iOS 13 public beta.

The public beta for iOS 13 is new and exciting, but don't forget that the software is a work in progress and things can go awry when dealing with beta software. We highly suggest not putting the beta on your primary device, especially if you depend on certain apps functioning.

It's true, I have been using Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on the developer beta 2 of iOS 13 (which is the same build as the public beta 1), and I haven't encounter any major issues. Of course, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is still new and has known issues of its own that can cause the game to crash even when you're not running beta software, so proceed with caution and know that you may run into some hiccups with the game anyway.

