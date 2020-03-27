What you need to know
- Apple released tvOS 13.4 to Apple TV users this week.
- Some people noticed their Harmony universal remotes no longer work.
- Harmony has a fix, but it's more of a workaround.
If you installed tvOS 13.4 this week and noticed that your Logitech Harmony universal remote isn't working properly, you're not alone. According to a few Reddit posts, it seems to be a fairly common issue if you own a Harmony Elite controller. Users say that they now have non-functioning buttons, which seems less than ideal!
Thankfully, there's a fix although it involves re-adding your Apple TV as a generic device.
First, the problem:
I updated my Apple TV 4K today to tvOS 13.4. After updating it, my Harmony Elite, which I'm connecting with Bluetooth, the back and menu button longer work. I have the Apple TV 4K set up in Harmony software as Harmony Pro BT Apple TV 4K. I tried re-pairing it but it did nothing. I also tried deleting the activity and re-doing it and that did not work either. Seems it's no longer compatible.
It's worth noting that those who have their Harmony Elite paired over infrared – rather than Bluetooth – don't appear to be having any problems, although the added lag that brings to the table isn't my idea of fun. Thankfully, a Logitech customer service rep chimed in with a fix that should have you up and running again – although it does involve re-adding your Apple TV to your remote entirely.
This fix? Reconfigure your Apple TV in the Harmony software, but as a new device with the Manufacturer ID of "Harmony Pro" and a model number of "BT Apple TV 4".
A couple of Reddit threads suggest that works, although it isn't clear whether it means you'll need to reconfigure any automations that were set up. Hopefully not!
iPhone suppliers deny 5G iPhone production delays
Contrary to reports that the next iPhone might be delayed, supply chain sources say that production is still on track.
PSA: It’s OK if you can't close your rings while social distancing
Not filling your Apple Watch activity rings can be irritating, especially if you're used to crushing your goals. But maybe now is the time to go easy on yourself.
It's a tablet battle between the new iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface Pro X
The new 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is a beautiful device, and it's now closer than ever to the Surface Pro lineup thanks to a keyboard and touchpad. But how does it fare against the Surface Pro X? We compare the two.
Your Apple TV will love these accessories
Your Apple TV can become even better with any of these accessories presented here. From keyboards to remote covers to gaming controllers, we've got your back!