Look, the iPhone 12 lineup seems really cool, but maybe you don't think so. Maybe you really had your heart set on a high-refresh screen, or maybe you're just tired of iOS and want to see if the grass really is greener on the other side.
Maybe it's time for you to take a look at Android.
There are several discounts available on Android phones this Prime Day, from top-of-the-line Samsung devices to more budget-friendly picks. That makes this a truly excellent time to pick up an Android device, no matter what reasons you have.
- : Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
- : Samsung Galaxy A21
- : Samsung Galaxy A71
- : Moto G Stylus
- : Motorola Edge
- : Nokia 7.2
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
Get 25% off the unlocked version of one of Samsung's flagship 5G smartphones. It has fingerprint and facial recognition for biometric entry, and an array of three powerful cameras on the back. Its 6.2-inch display can work at up to 120Hz, offering a buttery-smooth user experience.
Samsung Galaxy A21
If you're looking for something a lot more budget-friendly, the Samsung Galaxy A21 is the phone for you. Despite its price, the A21 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, expandable storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery, and four rear cameras, including a 16MP primary camera.
Samsung Galaxy A71
If you want 5G, but want to save some money, check out Samsung's mid-range A71 this Prime Day. It's got a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide, a 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro camera. Great for those looking at a newly-discounted iPhone 11.
Moto G Stylus
This is something a bit different. It's a budget Android phone with a stylus. The Moto G Stylus comes with a 6.4-inch display, three cameras with 48-, 16-, and 2-megapixel sensors, and, of course, the included stylus. The phone includes 128GB of storage, which is expandable through microSD, and up to two days of battery life.
Motorola Edge
One of Motorola's flagship devices, the Edge offers a 6.7-inch OLED display that operates at 90Hz for smooth motion. It has fast charging for its 4500mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. And, as most flagships do these days, the Edge supports 5G cellular networking.
Nokia 7.2
One of the better budget Android phones, the Nokia 7.2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, for power efficiency (Nokia claims an up to two-day battery life). It has a 6.3-inch display and runs near-stock Android One. It also features a triple camera on the back, including a 48MP main sensor.
More Prime Day deals!
Prime Day is still going, and there are a lot of discounts that you might want to check out. Be sure to take a look at all of the Prime Day deals still in play while you have the time to do so.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.