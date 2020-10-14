Look, the iPhone 12 lineup seems really cool, but maybe you don't think so. Maybe you really had your heart set on a high-refresh screen, or maybe you're just tired of iOS and want to see if the grass really is greener on the other side.

Maybe it's time for you to take a look at Android.

There are several discounts available on Android phones this Prime Day, from top-of-the-line Samsung devices to more budget-friendly picks. That makes this a truly excellent time to pick up an Android device, no matter what reasons you have.

More Prime Day deals!

Prime Day is still going, and there are a lot of discounts that you might want to check out. Be sure to take a look at all of the Prime Day deals still in play while you have the time to do so.