If you've ever wondered what it's like to have your company bought by Apple, now you have the closest thing you're likely to get to an answer. Dave Hodge, founder of map app Embark, has been tweeting how things went down when Apple picked his company up in 2013 before rolling it into Apple Maps.

As you might expect, the whole thing wasn't a fun experience. At least during the time between Apple saying it was interested and all of the documents being signed.

Oddly, it seems Apple had Hodge and his team visit 1 Infinite Loop without telling them that it was considering an acquisition.

When things did get moving and Apple was doing due diligence, things got complicated. The mountain of paperwork that comes with such an undertaking doesn't sound like anything we'd call fun. And neither would Hodge.