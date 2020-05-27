Earlier today it was reported that the HBO Max app was now available to customers on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Unfortunately, it appears that the launch of the app has come at the expense of another way to watch HBO's content: Apple TV Channels.

A new report from 9to5Mac details the move, saying that current subscribers to HBO through Apple TV Channels will still have access, but will not receive new content.

"Starting today, the HBO channel has been removed from the Apple TV app if you don't already subscribe to it. If you are a current subscriber, the channel will still be visible for the time being but will not be updated to feature Max-exclusive content."

According to the report, users who still have access to the channel are already being directed to download the HBO Max app instead.

"The HBO Apple TV channel now features a carousel advertising the Max service. Tapping on any of the panels directs you to download the HBO Max app."

For those who want to switch from Apple TV Channels to the HBO Max app, it is thankfully a smooth process that does not require canceling and starting a new subscription.

"If you are subscribed to HBO through Apple TV Channels, you can download the HBO Max and access all the content at no additional charge via your Apple ID account. If you are coming to HBO Max afresh, you can use Apple In-App Purchase to subscribe inside of the HBO Max application."

HBO will still work with the Apple TV app itself, so the shows that you watch will still drop episodes into the Up Next queue.

"HBO Max is committed to integrating with the TV app, with shows appearing in the unified Apple TV Up Next queue as well as Siri universal search. But all-in-one Channels support is not on the roadmap."

The biggest benefit to Apple TV Channels, aside from having one place to shop around for content, was that playing a show or film did not take you out of the Apple TV app. Now, when you choose to watch something from HBO from within the Apple TV app, you will be taken to the HBO Max app.