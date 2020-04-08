What you need to know
- HBO is removing support for the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV.
- Starting April 30th, the HBO Go and HBO Now apps will no longer be available.
- Support for the 4th generation and Apple TV 4K will continue.
Only a month away from launching HBO Max, the company has announced that it is removing support from some Apple TV models for its other streaming services.
HBO announced that starting April 30th, the HBO Go and HBO Now apps will be removed from the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV.
The company detailed the change in a support document on the HBO Go Help Center website, saying that the company was making the change to ensure "the best streaming experience" possible for its customers. A similar notice was posted to the HBO Now Help Center website as well.
If you happen to be an owner of a 2nd or 3rd generation Apple TV, HBO is recommending that you either use AirPlay or Chromecast to stream to your television or use a different streaming device. You can check to see which generation you have through Apple's support website.
You can read the full details of the change coming to the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV below:
In order to provide the best streaming experience, we need to make some changes to our supported devices list. Starting on April 30, 2020, HBO GO will no longer be available on the Apple TV (2nd and 3rd generation). Not sure which Apple TV you have? Identify your Apple TV model.
If Apple TV was your primary streaming device, here are some other ways to stream HBO GO on your TV:
Stream HBO GO using another streaming player or a game console. For a list of supported devices, see Supported devices. Use AirPlay to stream HBO GO to your Apple TV. Use an HDMI cable to connect your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV. Use Chromecast to cast HBO GO from your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV.
