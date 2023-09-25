Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals: Get a new watch for less

Apple Watch Series 9 is now available to buy. If you’re after the latest Apple Watch, then it’s also likely that you’ll be looking for the best Apple Watch Series 9 deals: And we know just the right places to find them.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is more an under-the-skin update rather than a full overhaul, but there are still some impressive new features and specs for the watch. The chip is the biggest update, with a shift to the S9 SiP, or System in Package. That’s the bit that contains the CPU, RAM, and storage, and Apple says that it’s 30% quicker than the previous version. There’s more storage too, with a boost to 64GB — double the Apple Watch Series 8. The screen is brighter as well, with a peak brightness of 2000 nits so that you can see it more easily in direct sunlight.

This isn’t the most expensive Apple Watch that you can buy at the moment — that crown goes to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 — but it’s still not cheap. We’ve made sure that you can save some money and found the best Apple Watch Series 9 deals around.

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals: What you need to know

Out Now

Colors: Aluminum: Starlight, Midnight, Silver, PRODUCT(RED), Pink

Stainless steel: Gold, Silver, Graphite

Price: GPS: From $379

Cellular: From $499

Before taking the plunge on the Series 9, there are a couple of things you should think about before splashing the cash. For one, you need to make up your mind about whether you want the Cellular or the GPS version. The GPS is the one you should get if you want to save money, and if you won’t be leaving your phone at home. The one for runners and cyclists is the Cellular version, which means you can leave your iPhone on the kitchen table while you go out to do some exercise, and still be contactable and access data. That is more expensive, but you can spread that cost with a contract from a carrier like Verizon.

Then you need to have a think about how to pay for your new watch — do you want to go the full price retail route, or the way that will see you pay monthly for the watch?

For the GPS Series 9, you have one option, which sees you pay for it all at once. This watch doesn’t need a contract because it doesn’t use data, so you only need to pay for the watch. The Cellular option, on the other hand, can be bought full price from a retailer, or via a monthly cost from a carrier with a data package.

A monthly payment will let you pay for the watch over the length of a data contract, something you will need for the cellular watch. It spreads the cost, so you pay less upfront and then a monthly payment. It will cost you more in the long run, however, when you work out interest on the watch — you are, after all, paying back a loan.

Best Apple Watch Series 9 retail deals

Apple GPS from $399

Cellular from $499 If you want to grab an Apple Watch and get the best customer service of the bunch, then head on over to the Apple Store. There are more strap options here as well, although you’ll find yourself spending more once you’ve had a proper play with and been tempted by the configurator — so many pretty bands and finish options!

Amazon GPS from $399

Cellular from $499 Amazon can sometimes have excellent deals on the Apple Watch, with savings around it’s big sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday. On launch, you’re not going to find much in the way of savings quite yet, but there’s next day delivery options to soften the blow.

Best Buy GPS from $399

Cellular from $499 Best Buy is another great place to find some wicked deals, although the Series 9 is still full price for the time being. When there are deals though, you can choose to pick it up from store to make sure you’re not going to miss any packages while you’re at work.

Best Apple Watch Series 9 carrier deals

Apple Watch Series 9 | Save $180 with trade-in at Verizon There are a couple of hoops to jump through with this one — first of all, you need to buy the Apple Watch with a phone. Then, tell Verizon what you’re trading in and it’s condition, and you’ll get a trade-in value. This will make your monthly plan cheaper, so it’s well worth having a look.

Apple Watch Series 9 | Save $300 off Apple Watch at AT&T With this deal there are some other hoops to jump through — you have to buy multiple Apple Watches for this one to work. If you buy two Apple Watches and a new phone then you get $300 off one of the watches. If you’re already getting two, this could be an excellent way of saving money.

Apple Watch deals Q&A

Can I trade in my old Apple Watch? You can but it’s not going to save you much. It is good for recycling the watch, however, so you’ll know that the watch is going to be either refurbished or stripped for parts. Trading in an iPhone when getting a new watch, however, is a great idea, and you should definitely consider it. In fact, some of the best deals we’ve ever seen have come from iPhone trade-ins, where you get a brand new iPhone for free when you trade in. That could well leave you with more money to buy an Apple Watch or even an iPad.

How does a contract Apple Watch work? It’s technically a loan — you borrow the money necessary to purchase the watch and pay it back alongside your data plan. A data plan that your watch will require, if you go the Cellular route, as the watch needs a connection to the 5G network so that it can function when your phone isn’t around. You will need to pay for this data plan separately, and some carriers require that your watch's data plan be connected to your phone. Some use separate plans, and give your watch a different number to your iPhone. In this case, the iPhone uses some clever trickery to reroute calls and messages from the phone to the watch.

Apple Watch Series 9 Q&A

Cellular and GPS; what is the difference? We’ve been over it a little, but it’s worth looking at the differences in a little more detail. A GPS watch connects to your iPhone and requires it to be nearby at all times so that it can get fed all of your calls, texts, notifications, and data so that apps like Spotify will work on the go. It will still work as a watch, and some apps allow you to save certain elements so that you can use them offline, but for the full Apple Watch experience you need an iPhone nearby. The Cellular version allows you to use your Apple Watch and all its features while you’re out and about without your iPhone nearby. That means it’s perfect for runners, cyclists, and other fitness enthusiasts, as you don’t need to find someplace to put your phone in your exercise clothes. It’s covered with a bevy of different fitness-based sensors as well, so you can track loads of different fitness variables and stats for the Apple Fitness app and other health applications.

What colors is the Apple Watch Series 9 available in? You can get the Apple Watch Series 9 in either stainless steel or aluminum, with different colors in each. There is Starlight, Midnight, Silver, PRODUCT(RED), Pink in the Aluminum material, and then Gold, Silver, Graphite in the stainless steel option.

How much is the Apple Watch Series 9? The Apple Watch Series 9 is available from $399 for the GPS version, and from $499 for the Cellular version. Bigger-screened watches cost more.