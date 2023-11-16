I might finally upgrade now the Apple Watch Series 9 is at its lowest-ever price

I currently have an Apple Watch Series 7 and I still love its slightly aging tech. With decent battery life, a nice screen, and a fast chip, I didn’t quite see the need to upgrade when the Watch Series 9 was announced, but a recent deal has me tempted. Over on Amazon, you can pick up a Watch Series 9 at a discounted price of $349, a nice reduction on a very new device.

This is $50 or 13% off the listing price of the watch and enough to pick up a case and band alongside it for the original price if you shop smart. With Black Friday just over a week away, you could hold out for a better deal but, considering this is the lowest price we’ve seen the watch at, we can’t imagine it going any lower. If you’ve been holding out for a new Apple Watch like I have, now might be the perfect time to pick one up.

$50 off

Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $349 Coming in a pretty red color with the brand new S9 chip, advanced Neural Engine, and a carbon-neutral manufacturing process, the Series 9 is Apple’s greatest series watch to date. Being the smaller of the two models, this is perfect for someone with thinner wrists or someone who doesn’t like a chunkier screen.

Apple Watch deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart

I’m extra tempted by this deal as I really like the (PRODUCT)RED line. They look fantastic and support a great cause but I haven’t had one since my iPhone 12 as the Pro and Pro Max iPhone line don’t have those color options. The brand-new pink looks very pretty but the red is probably my favorite. If you aren’t hugely into that, the same deal applies to the Midnight version of the Watch Series 9 – a much more toned-down look.

Advancements in the devices Neural Engine means that on-device Siri is now available and health features like Bloody Oxygen sensors and an ECG mean you can keep track of your health in just a few quick taps. Being very durable, customizable, and capable of powering through an entire day, the new Watch Series 9 may just make a perfect walking companion for me on these cold days.