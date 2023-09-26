Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals: The biggest deals on the biggest Apple Watch

The new Apple Watches are finally on shelves, and we’ve been scouring the web to find the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals so that you can save some money. It is, after all, not a cheap watch, with a retail price of $799. Ouch.

The big update to last year's Ultra is a brighter screen and a more powerful chip inside. The brighter screen goes up to 3,000 nits, which is mind-bogglingly bright — and it means that the watch will be more viewable in direct sunlight. No more botched calls when the sun is shining. The chip on the inside is now the S9 SiP, a drastic improvement over the previous, and 30% faster than the old model, according to Apple. That’s the chip that runs everything, otherwise known as the ‘System in Package’. It contains the processor, RAM, and storage. That storage has also been upped to 64GB, so you can store more offline Apple Music playlists, audiobooks, podcasts, apps and more.

All this does come at a cost, as we said up top, so to save you some money we’ve found the best deals out there on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals: What you need to know

Out now

Colors: Titanium

Titanium Price: $799

There are a couple of places to find the best deals on Apple Watch Ultra 2 — the first being those normal big box retailers like Apple, Amazon, or Best Buy. Here you’ll pay every cent of that $799 up front, but then you won’t have to pay anything else for the device for as long as you own it. Remember that even if you go this route, however, you’ll still need to find a data contract for it.

The other way to get your Apple Watch Ultra 2 is to go the route of the carrier, where you’ll pay monthly for the watch. That will combine with the price of the necessary data plan too, so it won’t seem as bad, but you will be paying slightly more overall when interest is taken into consideration. It does, however, spread the cost of the watch which might make it more affordable for you if you can’t lay down the money on day one.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 retailer deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | From $799 at Apple The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be grabbed straight from the source, and while you might not save any money if you do, you’ll get some of the best customer service around. There’s also Apple Care here as well, so that you know that your Apple Watch Ultra 2 is protected from any unexpected damage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | From $799 at Amazon Head over to Amazon and get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with next-day delivery through your Prime account. We’re not long past the release date, so there aren't any deals quite yet — wait and see what Prime Day has to offer.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | From $799 at Best Buy Go to Best Buy for your Apple Watch Ultra 2, and you’ll find more strap options than Amazon. You can also choose to pick up your Apple Watch from the store if you know it’s going to be tricky for you to be home when it might be delivered.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 carrier deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | Save up to $180 with trade-in Trade in your old Apple Watch at Verizon and you could save a little when it goes into your basket. There are a couple of things to remember, however: First, you’ll need to get a phone plan at the same time, and second, the watch needs to be in good condition. This will leave you paying a little less every month for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | Save up to $300 off any Apple Watch Get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from AT&T with another watch, and you could save $300 off one of the watches. This is likely only going to be useful to those already planning to upgrade the whole family's Apple Watches, but it is very useful to be able to save when buying several at the same time.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals Q&A

Can I trade in my old Apple Watch? You can, but it won’t save you much. It will be better for the environment, however, as the watch will either be refurbished or stripped for parts and used to repair another watch. What you really should trade in, however, is your old iPhone, which will stand to save you lots of money. Last year, for example, there was a deal that netted you a free brand-new iPhone when you traded in an old iPhone at Verizon. While this might not happen again this year, hopefully, we’ll see something similar so that you can save more money.

How does a contract Apple Watch work? A contract sees you paying for your Apple Watch over a series of months with a device loan. This means that in the long run, you will pay slightly more overall than you might have done if you bought it outright when you take interest into consideration. With an Apple Watch, however, it’s almost worth just going with the monthly option as you can often find deals with data plans that can mean that you end up paying less than you might have otherwise. Confusing, yes, but it highlights the need to shop around.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Q&A

What colors is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 available in? You can only get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a Titanium finish, but there are multiple loop options in different styles.

How much is the Apple Watch Ultra 2? The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will cost $799.