The next big Apple Watch Ultra upgrade could bring a huge display boost but don't expect it any time soon

If the Apple Watch Ultra 2 just wasn't enough of an upgrade for you to jump from your existing Apple Watch Ultra, take note — a bigger upgrade is on the way.

That's according to a new rumor that claims the next big upgrade to the Apple Watch will bring with it a display boost in the form of new microLED technology. It may have other improvements to go with it, but it's the display that's getting all of the attention right now.

That new display would be a notable upgrade over the current model, even though the Apple Watch Ultra 2 already has the best display ever used in an Apple Watch.

Apple's putting on a display

The latest microLED rumor comes courtesy of a Weibo account by the name of Instant Digital with the post in question spotted by MacRumors. According to the post, the next big Apple Watch Ultra upgrade will include that microLED display. If true, we can expect improved colors, better brightness, and even wider viewing angles. A wearable would benefit from all of those things for obvious reasons.

This is far from the first time that we have heard about the Apple Watch Ultra getting a microLED display, however. Display analyst Ross Young said that the 2025 model will get the same technology earlier this year, while analyst Jeff Pu said something similar not long before that. There have also been claims that the microLED display will be slightly larger than the one currently in use, too.

If the microLED display is coming to a future Apple Watch everyone seems to agree that it won't happen next year. That means that the 2025 Apple Watch Ultra might be the one to look out for unless next year's model brings with it a new design or a fancy new feature that makes it impossible to ignore.