This Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative is a massive 28% off, but be quick

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is arguably the best smartwatch out there, but it isn't for everyone. If you fall into that category you should definitely check out the Gramin Epix Gen 2, a wearable that is now yours for just $649.99.

That price makes this cheaper than the Apple Watch thanks to a massive 28% discount that is worth $250. It's all thanks to the current Amazon Prime Day deals that are running, but act fast — they won't hang around for long.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 — a discounted Apple Watch Ultra alternative

Garmin Epix Gen 2 | $900 $650 at Amazon So cheap The Garmin Epix Gen 2 has a ton of features including an always-on AMOLED display and more fitness tracking options than you'll know what to do with. Price check: Best Buy $650

This Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative comes with a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display and a ton of sensors. It can monitor your elevation and distance while GPS and Bluetooth are also included. There's also a massive 16 days of battery life on offer when it's needed, too.

The usual array of fitness tracking and health monitoring features are present as well, including a sleep monitor and a whole lot more.

Heading out into the wilderness? The multi-band GNSS technology ensures you'll get pinpoint location data even in the most challenging of environments.

This model also supports CourseView maps for advanced golfing features for more than 42,000 courses while SkiView maps include coverage of around 2,000 worldwide resorts.

Still not convinced? Garmin's smartwatch includes 24/7 health and wellness monitoring including heart rate, Pulse Ox, and respiration checks while stress monitoring is also an option for those who want to know everything about their bodies.

This deal is only available to Amazon Prime members of course, and we'd suggest ordering your new watch soon to make sure you don't miss out. We don't know when Amazon will call time on this particular deal.