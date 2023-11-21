This fake Apple Watch Ultra is really a Pokémon GO auto-catcher and Apple will be furious

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple Watch you can buy right now, as was the Apple Watch Ultra that came before it. They both have an iconic look so it was always going to be used as the inspiration for models sold by other companies. But one knock-off wearable has gone a bit too far.

The wearable in question is the Go-tcha Stealth from a company called The Trainer Club, and there's no denying that it's designed to look like an Apple Watch Ultra. In a promotional video for the Go-tcha Stealth, it's made clear that the wearable is designed to look like anything other than what it is — a device designed to help people collect Pokémon in the Pokémon GO game without having to have their iPhone out all the time.

This thing might look like an Apple Watch Ultra, but it definitely doesn't have an Apple Watch Ultra price. The Go-tcha Stealth can be yours for $80.

Limited Edition

The Go-tcha Stealth's website details what the wearable has to offer including the fact that it's a "Limited Edition" model with "only 50,000 units available."

Features include wireless fast charging, and a ton of Pokémon GO features that will no doubt mean a lot to fans of the game. But the biggest thing anyone will surely notice is the incredible resemblance to Apple's top watch — right down to the bands that are, as you'd expect, identical to the bands Apple sells.

Understandably, respondents to the X announcement of this knock-off Apple Watch, are quick to point out that it looks familiar with some suggesting that it doesn't even have the features that Pokémon GO fans want anyway. Regardless, it might not matter for too long.

The video above notes that these wearables will ship from the United States which means it's probably only a matter of time until Apple — or its lawyers — come calling.