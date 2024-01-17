Apple unveils new Black Unity Apple Watch Sport band — watchOS 10.3 coming 'next week' with Unity Bloom face

Apple has today unveiled its new Black Unity Sport Band for Apple Watch, and has confirmed watchOS 10.3 will be arriving next week, with an all-new Unity Bloom watch face in tow.

Apple made the announcement as part of a feature confirming it will award grants to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Studio Museum in Harlem, Battersea Arts Centre, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Ghetto Film School, and the National Museum of African American Music through its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

As has become an annual custom, Apple also unveiled its new Black Unity Sport Band for the year. It features abstract flowers in red, green, and yellow. Apple says the band is "Inspired by the rich cultural diversity of Black communities around the world" and uses a unique layering process to create tiny variations in each band, which means no two are the same. The band's pin is coated with a carbon finish and etched with the words "Truth, Power, Solidarity."

Black Unity Sport Band out now

The new Black Unity Sport Band can be bought now from Apple.com and the Apple Store app, and will be available in select Apple Stores from January 23 for $49. It comes in 41mm or 45mm and S/M and M/L sizes. That means it will fit either of Apple's best Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and Ultra 2, as well as previous generation models.

The company confirmed that watchOS 10.3, currently in beta, will be released week commencing January 22. That update will feature the new Unity Bloom watch face to match the band. Apple has also created matching Unity Bloom wallpapers for iPhone and iPad, which will be included in iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, also set for release next week.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has endured a torrid start to 2024, fighting an International Trade Commission ban on the sale and import of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models because of a patent dispute over its Blood Oxygen monitoring feature. Apple is awaiting the decision on a motion to stay the ban while it hashes out the problem in the appeals court. If denied, Apple is making plans to sell modified versions without the offending feature.