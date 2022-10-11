Apple Watch Series 8 has been reduced by $50 just weeks after release

The Apple Watch Series 8 has been out for a grand total of two and half weeks by the time of this sale, so it's one of Apple's newest devices. This deal is, therefore, one of the biggest surprises of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale because not only is this device super new, its also a really solid discount. At the moment, if you go for an Apple Watch GPS 41mm, you'll save $50 for the lowest price ever of $349. Thats incredibly impressive for, and it needs saying again, a brand spanking new device.

Apple Watch Series 8 lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS | $399 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We wouldn't have expected this in a million years and wouldn't have believed you if you told us it was happening a week ago. Yet here we are, with around $50 off the price of one of Apple's newest and hottest ticket items. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with some improvements over the previous model, including a longer-lasting battery and a new temperature sensor for improved activity tracking. As far as we can tell, this offer is on all colors but only on the 41mm face and GPS option. This is now the lowest price ever for the watch - far before we ever thought we'd see it.

We honestly can't envision this price on the Apple Watch Series 8 being around for very long, especially as these usually very expensive devices sell out quickly at full price. The Series 8 at this price is one of the smartwatch deals of the year and well worth snapping up now that we have the opportunity - it'll be a while until we see a price like this again.

