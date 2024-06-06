Apple Watch Series 9 returns to lowest-ever price— this deal won't last long at just $299, a full 25% off

Had an Apple Watch at the top of your wishlist for a while? Now could be just the right time to finally drop the hammer, as the Series 9’s lowest price returns with a hefty discount at Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the Apple Watch that everyone should buy, its compact frame rammed chock full of useful features to make it one of the best Apple Watches we’ve seen. And now, at this price, it’s easier to recommend than ever.

Apple Watch Series 9 lowest price ever

Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $299 at Amazon This price drop brings the Series 9 back down to its previous lowest price, lopping $100 off full price for a great deal. This deal is on all the colors, strap options, sizes, and wireless connection options as well, so it doesn’t matter if you want a GPS or Cellular model — you’ll still get the deal.

With its excellent gamut of features, the Apple Watch Series 9 is not only our pick for the best Apple Watch, but also the Apple Watch that most people should buy. You don’t need the power of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 unless you’re going hiking over mountains or you want to show off how much money you have. The watch earned the top 5 stars in our review as well, putting it just above the Ultra 2 in our rankings.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has everything you need, and more. There’s the full suite of sensors on board, such as a temperature sensor, super accurate heart rate monitor, and ECG generator, so you won’t be wanting for health and fitness tracking. There are loads of color options as well: PRODUCT(RED), Midnight, Pink, Silver, and Starlight. This deal makes the watch only a fraction more than the budget-oriented Apple Watch SE, and in our eyes, it's well worth the extra.