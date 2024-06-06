Apple Watch Series 9 returns to lowest-ever price— this deal won't last long at just $299, a full 25% off
Save big on Apple Watch.
Had an Apple Watch at the top of your wishlist for a while? Now could be just the right time to finally drop the hammer, as the Series 9’s lowest price returns with a hefty discount at Amazon.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the Apple Watch that everyone should buy, its compact frame rammed chock full of useful features to make it one of the best Apple Watches we’ve seen. And now, at this price, it’s easier to recommend than ever.
Apple Watch Series 9 lowest price ever
Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $299 at Amazon
This price drop brings the Series 9 back down to its previous lowest price, lopping $100 off full price for a great deal. This deal is on all the colors, strap options, sizes, and wireless connection options as well, so it doesn’t matter if you want a GPS or Cellular model — you’ll still get the deal.
With its excellent gamut of features, the Apple Watch Series 9 is not only our pick for the best Apple Watch, but also the Apple Watch that most people should buy. You don’t need the power of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 unless you’re going hiking over mountains or you want to show off how much money you have. The watch earned the top 5 stars in our review as well, putting it just above the Ultra 2 in our rankings.
The Apple Watch Series 9 has everything you need, and more. There’s the full suite of sensors on board, such as a temperature sensor, super accurate heart rate monitor, and ECG generator, so you won’t be wanting for health and fitness tracking. There are loads of color options as well: PRODUCT(RED), Midnight, Pink, Silver, and Starlight. This deal makes the watch only a fraction more than the budget-oriented Apple Watch SE, and in our eyes, it's well worth the extra.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.