Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its lowest with 10% off for Memorial Day, which might make me upgrade mine

I'm an Apple Watch Ultra user, and I absolutely adore the smartwatch. When the second-gen version launched, it didn't quite tempt me to upgrade. It's the most powerful Apple Watch (and I think the best Apple Watch), but a newer chip and better battery weren't enough for me with a one-year old Ultra already on my wrist. But now, I think I might have to upgrade.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is around 10% off for Memorial Day right now, shaving $70 off the price and bringing the total down to $729. That's the lowest the smartwatch has ever been at, and is more tempting than ever.

Get 10% off Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $729 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple wearable out there. It has days' worth of battery life, a titanium base that exudes class, and a very impressive S9 chip

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched in September 2023, and is the most powerful Apple Watch on offer. It is so great thanks to the speedy S9 SiP chip, water resistance up to 100 meters, and 36 hours of normal use out of each charge, with it going all the way up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

There are no design changes to report on this year's Apple Watch Ultra 2. We were expecting to see a new darker titanium color, but that didn't come to fruition. It does, however, come with watchOS 10 out of the box, which takes advantage of the new S9 chipset.

You might not be tempted to upgrade from the first Apple Watch Ultra to the second, but this discount has me considering the jump. If you're looking for a rugged smartwatch, however, this deal is the perfect opportunity to snag one of the best options on the market.