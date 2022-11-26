The best Apple Watch Ultra deal is still available for Cyber Monday, but who knows for how long

You can now get the Apple Watch Ultra for $739 at Amazon during the Cyber Monday sales, that's a discount of $60 which is rare for a brand new Apple product.

This deal has been around for a few days, but if you're keen on an Apple Watch Ultra before Christmas then you should take advantage of this deal. We've already seen several color and strap combinations sell out.

The good news is there are still plenty Watch Ultra options at this price. If the price of the Apple Watch Ultra is a bit rich for you then check out our Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals page for more deals on the Apple Watch lineup. Deals start as low as $229.

Also keep up to speed on all deals with our live Apple Cyber Monday Deals page.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $739 at Amazon. This deal is the cheapest the Apple Watch Ultra has ever been. That $60 discount is particularly rare on a new Apple Watch and this is double the best previous discount we've seen. Some colors, such as orange, are starting to sell out now, but there are loads of other colors to choose from.

We've highlighted the Amazon deal but it's not the only one around. Best Buy has an even better deal with the $60 discount being supplemented with some extras. There's 4 months of Apple Fitness+ (new subscribers only), Apple Music and Apple News (new or returning subscribers). This is the best way to pick up one of the best Apple Watches.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a beast of a watch with a massive 49mm screen and titanium case - that tends to come at a massive price tag. It's also only really worth looking at if you've got an iPhone, given that it doesn't work with Android models.

If you go for the Apple Watch Ultra then keep that screen safe with one of the best Apple Watch screen protectors.