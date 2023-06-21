Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2023

If you’re looking for a great deal on a new wearable, then a Prime Day Apple Watch deal may well be exactly what you’ve been looking for. For a glorious two days as the summer sun starts to shine, Amazon puts on its biggest sale of the year, with loads of massive deals on some of the coolest products out there – and Apple Watches get a look in too.

We’ve seen some monster deals on Apple’s wearables over Prime Day, with some incredible savings to be found on the whole range. Watch out for savings particularly on the SE, and on slightly older models like the Series 7 and even the Series 6.

Amazon has confirmed that its Prime Day sale will take place on July 11-12, with a slew of exclusive deals for its members over the 48-hour period. In the runup to Prime Day we’ve gathered some of the best deals of the moment, as well as what kind of prices we might see when the day comes around.

Current deals roundup

There are some great deals already, and we haven’t even made it to Prime Day yet. The biggest saving here is on the Apple Watch Series 8, with a decent $70 off. The Apple Watch Ultra has a $50 saving at the moment, which is also pretty stellar.

Amazon Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 8 | $399 $329 at Amazon Right now, the Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple's best mainstream watch, and has a healthy discount of $70, more than 20% off! There might be more savings to speak of on Prime Day proper, but this is a great deal if you need one right now.

Apple Watch SE | $249 $219 at Amazon This is the Apple Watch to look out for over Prime Day. It’s already the best-priced Apple Watch, so we reckon we might see even better prices come Amazon’s sale.

Apple Watch Ultra | $799 $749 at Amazon There have already been a couple of deals on the Apple Watch Ultra during its lifetime, but there may well be some bigger ones come Amazon’s sale. Prime Day could bring the watch under $700, a first for the rugged smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 7 | $318 at Amazon These are the models you have to watch out for – the previous generation model. At the moment, the Series 7 is already a great deal lower priced than it was before, so it's worth watching to see if it gets cheaper over Prime Day.

Apple Watch Series 6 CEllular | $379 at Amazon If you want something that looks a little fancier than an SE so that you can say you have a flagship, the Series 6 is a great option. The screen is a little smaller, but watch it go down over Prime Day.

About Prime Day

What is Prime Day? Prime Day is Amazon’s yearly sale and it runs over two days in mid-July. Amazon won’t tell you the exact dates until a few days before the event, so watch those emails to see any updates.

Do I need a Prime account? Technically, yes, for most of the deals, you will need an Amazon Prime account. All the very best deals are reserved for Prime members. However, and it’s good however, there are also deals for everyone over the Prime Day sales, so you don’t have to worry too much about getting an account. If you don’t have an account, and you haven’t had one before, you can sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial – you get free access to Amazon Prime video as well. You’ll have to pay after 30 days, however.