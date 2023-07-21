Buying an Apple Watch has never looked better thanks to Apple's all-new website

Apple has quietly rolled out a brand new Apple Watch buying experience on its online store to make the process of choosing the best Apple Watch possible simpler than ever.

The new web page is slimmed down and streamlined, adorned with close-up detailed images of Apple Watch models that really show off the details of each Apple Watch's unique finish. Of course, choosing between Aluminum and Stainless Steel is a big decision with ramifications for price and beyond.

The new website begins with this choice, and Apple now offers more information about the unique features of each finish, for instance, Aluminum's light weight and Stainless Steel's more luxurious look.

Buying an Apple Watch in style

Once you've chosen a finish of your preferred models (the new layout covers Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE), you move on to choosing 40mm vs 44mm, or 41mm vs 45mm depending on model. You then have to decide between Apple Watch GPS vs Cellular, with a handy breakout tab to explain the difference. The final design choice you make is the band that ships with your Apple Watch, and there's also an option to trade in your old Apple Watch model if you want to win back some extra cash (although selling it is probably going to be more lucrative).

With all the bands and configurations on offer, buying an Apple Watch can be quite a daunting experience, especially for first-timers. This linear process really breaks down why each component part of the Apple Watch is important in a way that all consumers will be able to understand. Of course, this is timed perfectly for the release of Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, due in September alongside the iPhone 15 (unless recent rumors of an iPhone 15 delay are true).