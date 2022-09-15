Does Apple Watch Ultra fit older cases?
Does Apple Watch Ultra fit older cases?
Best Answer: No, it doesn't. The Apple Watch Ultra has a completely different size and shape than any other Apple Watch model. No other case will fit properly unless it's been specifically designed for the Apple Watch Ultra.
What is the Apple Watch Ultra?
The Apple Watch Ultra is a brand-new and totally different design for the adventurer. The new larger 49mm watch case is made of durable aerospace-grade titanium that houses a sapphire crystal screen. At 2000 nits, it's twice as bright as any other model so far. The Apple Watch Ultra has new button on the opposite side of the Digital Crown called the Action button. You can customize that button to do various things, such as start a workout or move to the next interval of a custom workout in watchOS 9. The digital crown and side button are also different; there's a raised lip around them both, and they are textured to allow use while wearing gloves. The Apple Watch has a host of other new features, such as resistance to temperature extremes, deep-water water resistance, bigger speaker, longer battery life, and more.
Will my old bands fit the Apple Watch Ultra?
Even though the watch case itself is quite a different size and shape, the band slots remain the same as all of the larger Apple Watch models. So yes, the Apple Watch Ultra can use your old bands. As long as your bands are made for the 44mm or 45mm Apple Watch models, bands are interchangeable.
The Apple Watch Ultra aims to be as adventurous as you are. With the ability to withstand great temperatures, dive up to 40 meters in water, and last up to 60 hours of battery life, there's nowhere the Apple Watch Ultra can't go. Plus, it manages to be super light and durable with its 49mm titanium case.
