$100 off an Apple Watch SE for its lowest price ever, the day before the iPhone launch

This Apple Watch SE deal is pretty hefty, bringing it down to its lowest ever price just a day before new Apple Watches might be announced. The entire line of Apple Watch SEs has been reduced by up to $100, although you'll find the best deal on the GPS + Cellular model, which is now only $20 more than its GPS-only counterpart. if you've been thinking about grabbing an Apple Watch, this could be your best opportunity - we may not see a price like this again for some time.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS + Cellular | $359 now $259 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch SE may not be the most powerful watch in the Apple Watch lineup, but it has all the useful features you could want. The screen is pin sharp, the sensors plentiful, and battery life reasonable. This is the lowest price the SE has ever been and is unlikely to drop any further.

Looking over the spec sheet of the more expensive Apple Watches can be a lot of fun, seeing all the shiny gadgets that come tucked away in its shell. When you sit down to buy an Apple watch, however, you may find yourself wondering, 'what do I actually need in a smartwatch?'.

It's an important question because it can save you a lot of money. Yes, the ECG generator is extremely cool, but it has a relatively limited use case. The always-on screen is a pretty feature, but is it something you need? Probably not. The Apple Watch SE may not have these more premium features, but it has all the features you need.

The screen is still excellent, even though it doesn't remain on when you're not looking at it. The sensors in the glass panel in the bottom of the watch are handy for exercise tracking, even if they won't tell you every little detail about the health of your heart. Where the Apple Watch Series 7 is the Apple Watch you want, the SE is the Apple Watch you need.

If you're still interested in other Apple Watches in the range, we've got the best Apple Watch deals and sales gathered together for your perusal. While you're at it, check out our coverage of the iPhone launch event - we're already getting started with our iPhone 14 event live blog.