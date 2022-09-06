iPhone 14 event live: All the Apple launch event info as it happens

Refresh

(Image credit: Anonymous A-S / MacRumors) For instance, I LOVE this idea from anonymous-A.S over on the MacRumors forums (opens in new tab). According to the post an Apple "engineer-buddy" has revealed that the two notch dots will be united by a software layer. "There will be a elongated pill shape, in between the camera and sensor housing the display will show notification dots (similar to Mac’s LED camera status indicator) for things like active microphone (orange), active camera (green), etc," states the poster. This seems like a far more innovative use of what would otherwise be essentially negative, unusable space on the devices. If Apple doesn't find a meaningful way to use the space between the two cutouts, it's hard to imagine developers filling the cap with anything other than background color. Here's hoping the posts' alleged source proves accurate.

(Image credit: Ian Zelbo) And if you thought the discourse around the MacBook's notch was a bit much, wait till you get a load of what's coming to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Again, it's the Pro where we're expecting to see the most change. Take a look at the concept shot above from @ianzelbo (a great follow if you like to see pre-release concepts ahead of official unveilings). On the left is the iPhone 13 Pro with its, let's say, "integrated" notch, at one with the border of the screen. On the right is what's expected from the iPhone 14 Pro – a floating duo of pill-and-dot. As with the earlier iPhone, the idea here is to expand screen real-estate while still embedding cameras and sensors. Is it more or less distracting than what came before? The iMore team is torn. But what's interesting is the potential use of the space between the notches...

That chipset serves double-duty in the iPhone 14 Pro, if the rumors are to be believed. This will be the first iPhone handset to feature an always-on display mode, according to rumors, and so a more energy (and heat) efficient chipset is required to keep the phone from buckling under the stress of its on ever-ready display. There's the suggestion that the iPhone 14 Pro will pack in an additional 200mAh to its battery capacity over the iPhone 14 in order to keep the always-on feature an attractive option in the feature-to-battery-life ratio race.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech) But we all know what the main event this year really is: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. And perhaps more than ever, the differences between the two devices will be truly pronounced. Usually, with a new iPhone launch, both the standard and Pro models get an all-new processor generation or update. But that's seeming unlikely to be the case with the iPhone 14 line up. Instead, all the rumors so far are pointing to the iPhone 14 sticking with what essentially remains the A15 chipset of the 13 phones (though it may get renamed), while the iPhone 14 Pro gets the genuine processor upgrade in the shape of something like an A16 Pro or similar. While that's great news for those opting for the pricier Pro model, it leaves a lot of heavy lifting to be done by iOS 16 and any revised camera specs for the rest of the iPhone 14, in terms of justifying the upgrade.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles) That digital crown is one of the key differentiators to be expected between the Apple Watch Series 8 and its Pro-level cousin, if the early leaks are to be believed. Take a look at the alleged-leaked CAD images, courtesy of 91mobiles, above. As well as that larger, flatter watch face, the entire area next to the crown protrudes more, with the dial sitting in an oblong enclosure that houses the usual right-side button too. In addition, the CAD images reveal an all-new additional button on the left-hand side. The intention it appears is to make workout triggers more accessible – you'll have a larger screen to watch your metrics on, while more pronounced buttons will be easier to reach in the heat of an exercise session. That additional button could even act as a specific (perhaps even customisable) event trigger – anyone that's tried to toggle an exercise on and off while swimming will know that an additional button is far more useful than a touchscreen when underwater, for instance.