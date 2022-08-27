How to complete the National Parks Apple Watch Activity Challenge
By Joe Wituschek published
Close those rings outside this time.
The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is here and it's all about getting out to enjoy the outdoors.
Today, Apple is hosting its latest Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of national parks. The latest challenge is being hosted as a way to "celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere."
Those who want to complete the challenge can do so by completing a walk, run, wheelchair workout, or hike of at least one mile.
Let's celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere. On August 27, earn this award by recording a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6K) or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.
How to complete the Apple Watch Activity Challenge
The challenge only requires Apple Watch users to complete a 1-mile hike, run, walk, or wheelchair workout using the Workout app on the Apple Watch. People can also skip Apple's own app and use any third-party app that works with the Health app on the iPhone.
Completing the challenge, as has been the custom with recent Apple Watch Activity Challenges, will net users special edition stickers that they can use to show off to friends and family in iMessage and FaceTime.
This will be the fifth year in a row that Apple has hosted an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of national parks.
If you've been considering upgrading your Apple Watch, check out our review of the Apple Watch Series 7. The latest Apple Watch offers several upgrades over the Series 6, including a larger display, a more durable screen, and faster charging.
The company is also anticipated to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at an event in September. In addition to the usual upgrades, Apple is rumored to be launching an Apple Watch Pro. The event is also expected to feature the iPhone 14 lineup and AirPods Pro 2. We'll have to wait and see, but we're probably only a month away now!
A fine display.
The Apple Watch Series 7 features a larger display, more durable screen, and faster charging speeds.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
