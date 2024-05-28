Hurry! You can still save $70 on the latest Apple Watch Series 9 models with final Memorial Day deal

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the Apple Watch that most people should buy. It might not have the top-of-the-range appeal of the more expensive Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it makes sure you get everything you really want without being the most expensive Apple Watch that money can get.

At the moment, you can save a great deal of money on an Apple Watch Series 9 at both Best Buy and Amazon, where the Watch is currently $329 instead of $399. Not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Series 9, but a worthy saving nonetheless.

Not quite the lowest price, but close

Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $329 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $329 at Best Buy At both Amazon and Best Buy you’ll find $70 off the Apple Watch Series 9, bringing it within $30 of its lowest price. That’s off the GPS version, although there is a similar saving on the cellular model as well if you want to leave your iPhone at home when you go out running.

The Apple Watch Series 9 got a full 5 stars in our review, as we loved its compact size and excellent feature set. It’s a great option if you want a fully-featured smartwatch for your best iPhone, but don’t want to spend the $799 necessary to pick up an Apple Watch Ultra 2.

There are all the features you need on board, such as a heart rate monitor, ECG, and temperature sensor for cycle tracking. Unless you really want the titanium case and epic battery life of the Ultra, there’s really very little reason to pick the more expensive model over this one — especially with a deal like this to save you some money off full price.