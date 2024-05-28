Hurry! You can still save $70 on the latest Apple Watch Series 9 models with final Memorial Day deal
A new Apple Watch for less.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the Apple Watch that most people should buy. It might not have the top-of-the-range appeal of the more expensive Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it makes sure you get everything you really want without being the most expensive Apple Watch that money can get.
At the moment, you can save a great deal of money on an Apple Watch Series 9 at both Best Buy and Amazon, where the Watch is currently $329 instead of $399. Not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Series 9, but a worthy saving nonetheless.
Not quite the lowest price, but close
Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $329 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $329 at Best Buy
At both Amazon and Best Buy you’ll find $70 off the Apple Watch Series 9, bringing it within $30 of its lowest price. That’s off the GPS version, although there is a similar saving on the cellular model as well if you want to leave your iPhone at home when you go out running.
The Apple Watch Series 9 got a full 5 stars in our review, as we loved its compact size and excellent feature set. It’s a great option if you want a fully-featured smartwatch for your best iPhone, but don’t want to spend the $799 necessary to pick up an Apple Watch Ultra 2.
There are all the features you need on board, such as a heart rate monitor, ECG, and temperature sensor for cycle tracking. Unless you really want the titanium case and epic battery life of the Ultra, there’s really very little reason to pick the more expensive model over this one — especially with a deal like this to save you some money off full price.
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.