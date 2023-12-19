The Apple Watch ban is just days away — here's where you can still buy one in the US
Worth watching.
As per reports this week, Apple is set to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 as early as this week due to an ITC ruling. However, you still have time to pick them up and some retailers will stock and sell the rest of the supply even after the ban.
It’s important to note that this ban is not due to poor quality or dangerous design, it is because of a trademark dispute to do with the Blood Oxygen feature. If you buy the watch, you are getting an excellent and capable device.
If you are looking for a deal on the best Apple Watch out there and want one before they stop selling, here are the best ways to pick them up.
A big change
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 hits that perfect sweet spot between the price of the Watch SE 2 and the impressive features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with blood oxygen, ECG, resting heart rate, and skin temperature sensors. It is water resistant and can even be taken with you when diving up to 50 feet.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
As well as all the above, the Watch Ultra 2 is bigger, with over double the battery life, can be used to dive up to 328 feet, and is super durable. If you need a watch to go hiking, swimming, and running with, this is the best choice out there.
Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are beloved watches with incredibly good features and are well worth picking up, especially if you can get a nice deal on them now that Apple will no longer stock them.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.