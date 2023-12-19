The Apple Watch ban is just days away — here's where you can still buy one in the US

As per reports this week , Apple is set to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 as early as this week due to an ITC ruling. However, you still have time to pick them up and some retailers will stock and sell the rest of the supply even after the ban.

It’s important to note that this ban is not due to poor quality or dangerous design, it is because of a trademark dispute to do with the Blood Oxygen feature . If you buy the watch, you are getting an excellent and capable device.

If you are looking for a deal on the best Apple Watch out there and want one before they stop selling, here are the best ways to pick them up.

A big change

Apple Watch Series 9 The Apple Watch Series 9 hits that perfect sweet spot between the price of the Watch SE 2 and the impressive features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with blood oxygen, ECG, resting heart rate, and skin temperature sensors. It is water resistant and can even be taken with you when diving up to 50 feet. Available at: Target | Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

Apple Watch Ultra 2 As well as all the above, the Watch Ultra 2 is bigger, with over double the battery life, can be used to dive up to 328 feet, and is super durable. If you need a watch to go hiking, swimming, and running with, this is the best choice out there. Available at: Target | Best Buy | Walmart

Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are beloved watches with incredibly good features and are well worth picking up, especially if you can get a nice deal on them now that Apple will no longer stock them.