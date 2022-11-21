There's another big discount on the Apple Watch Ultra actually worth paying attention to

The Apple Watch Ultra has been discounted before, and recently too - but this is the biggest discount yet. That's $60 off full price over at several retailers, with Amazon and Best Buy the most noteworthy. This brings a new lowest price to the fanciest Apple Watch in the line, beating the previous lowest price by around $30. This reduction perhaps won't tempt you if you haven't been thinking about one, but it is a significant bonus for those who've been looking at one for a while.

This discount comes very close to Black Friday, and as the big day rolls in, you're likely wondering where to find all the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $739 at Best Buy. This deal is the cheapest the Apple Watch Ultra has ever been, with a massive $60 discount. That's double the previous discount.

We'd say the best place to grab this discount is actually Best Buy - you'll also get some extras on top of the watch, such as a few months free of Apple Fitness+. Either way though, you'll get a great price on one of the best Apple Watches.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a beast of a watch with a massive 49mm screen and titanium case - that tends to come at a massive price tag. It's also only really worth looking at if you've got an iPhone, given that it doesn't work with Android models.

