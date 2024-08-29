This Apple Watch band gives your smartwatch hands-free gesture controls

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to launch later this year, but rumors suggest it might be called the "Apple Watch X." The upgrade is set to be much bigger than the current best Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 9. But one thing it likely won't have is gesture controls.

Thankfully, there's a new best Apple Watch band that can bring the gestures to you. The Mudra Band from Wearable Devices gives your smartwatch hands-free gesture controls, thanks to sensors that measure your fingertip pressure.

This isn't the first we've seen of the Mudra Band. Wearable Devices had earlier versions that were a little more basic. This updated option looks sleeker than ever, and will set you back $349. That's as much as a brand new Apple Watch – so it's not cheap by any stretch. But, if you're keen on adding gestures to your smartwatch, it’s available now from Mudra.

What can the Mudra Band do exactly?

Thanks to some cutting-edge fingertip pressure-measurement technology, the Mudra Band lets you pull off a few everyday Apple Watch controls without even touching your watch.

You can navigate the interface with just a pinch of your index finger and thumb or by flicking your wrist. You can also tap or double-tap to select or go back, making it easier to pause your music, stop incessant timers, or answer calls when your hands are otherwise occupied.

This updated feature set is particularly a boon for anyone rocking an older Apple Watch, which might not support Apple’s latest gesture controls. And even the models that do, are limited to the basic Double Tap gesture.

It’s all about making your life that little bit easier, allowing for hands-free control when you’re on the go, multitasking, or just feeling a bit too lazy to use your other hand. Wearable Devices is clearly banking on the idea that the future of wearable tech isn’t just what’s on the screen, but how you interact with it.

