watchOS 10 could be the biggest update to the Apple Watch in years

The Apple Watch has been one of the most successful products from the company. While it didn't have a perfect launch, Apple has worked to update the software and hardware both, to make it one of the best wearable devices you can buy right now. It appears that the upcoming watchOS 10 will be the biggest update to watchOS in a while.

In his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), Mark Gurman said that the watchOS update this time around is expected to be a big one. watchOS updates have been small and iterative for a while, so we can expect watchOS 10 to bring in some significant changes.

"Notable changes" coming to Apple Watch UI

Gurman has said that watchOS 10 will bring notable changes to the user interface of the Apple Watch. watchOS updates have been relatively minor for a while, but with the Apple Watch Ultra debut last year, it appears Apple is gearing up to make some changes to how the best Apple Watches work.

It's notable that iOS 17 is supoosed to be a minor update in terms of visual design, but watchOS 10 apparently won't be. Gurman wrote, "I believe the new watchOS should be a fairly extensive upgrade — with notable changes to the user interface — unlike iOS 17. It’s important for watchOS to have a big year given that the Apple Watch hardware updates will be anything but major."

Gurman also noted that the hardware changes for the Apple Watch in 2023 are expected to be minor, which is why Apple is aiming higher with the software upgrade. He wrote, "The device is poised for a more modest year after big changes in 2022 when the first Apple Watch Ultra debuted. There are plans for a major update to the watch hardware in 2024, complete with a larger, custom-built display."

Apple seems to be getting ready to change the Apple Watch by 2024, with watchOS 10 arriving ahead of the bigger hardware upgrade.