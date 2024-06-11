watchOS 11 compatibility: Will my Apple Watch work with the latest software?
All the Apple Watches watchOS will work with.
WWDC 2024 went by in a flash, didn't it? There was loads of stuff that Apple needed to cram into the show this year, not least of all the new features coming to your Apple Watch in the form of watchOS 11. There is loads to look forward to with the new software, but you'll only be able to use it if you have a newer Apple Watch.
As always with new software, Apple has ceased support for some older models of the wearable. Here are the Apple Watches that have been dropped since watchOS 10:
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch SE (1st generation)
All the Apple Watches supported by watchOS 11
Still not entirely sure if you're going to be able to use watchOS 11 when it comes out later this year? Here are all the watches we know will work with the latest version of watchOS:
- Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Ultra
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple says on its website that not all of these watches will support all of the features, thanks to some not having certain sensors that are necessary like blood oxygen measuring. If you're not sure, check out Apple's even further breakdown.
When is watchOS 11 coming out?
You can currently install the developer beta of watchOS 11, although you'll likely find that it is fairly buggy on install. Instead, you should wait for the full release in September, when most of the bugs and problems have been ironed out thanks to testing and feedback.
Apple Watch Series 9 | $429 $329 at Amazon
This Apple Watch deal chops a mighty $100 off the full price, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. It will support watchOS 11 when it comes out as well, so you'll be able to use all the new features.
More from iMore
- watchOS 11: Rumored features, supported devices, and more
- watchOS 11 has some big shoes to fill
- WatchOS 11 might add a huge upgrade, but you'll need a 2024 watch to use it
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.