watchOS 11 compatibility: Will my Apple Watch work with the latest software?

WWDC 2024 went by in a flash, didn't it? There was loads of stuff that Apple needed to cram into the show this year, not least of all the new features coming to your Apple Watch in the form of watchOS 11. There is loads to look forward to with the new software, but you'll only be able to use it if you have a newer Apple Watch.

As always with new software, Apple has ceased support for some older models of the wearable. Here are the Apple Watches that have been dropped since watchOS 10:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE (1st generation)

All the Apple Watches supported by watchOS 11

Still not entirely sure if you're going to be able to use watchOS 11 when it comes out later this year? Here are all the watches we know will work with the latest version of watchOS:

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple says on its website that not all of these watches will support all of the features, thanks to some not having certain sensors that are necessary like blood oxygen measuring. If you're not sure, check out Apple's even further breakdown.

When is watchOS 11 coming out?

You can currently install the developer beta of watchOS 11, although you'll likely find that it is fairly buggy on install. Instead, you should wait for the full release in September, when most of the bugs and problems have been ironed out thanks to testing and feedback.

