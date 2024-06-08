WatchOS 11 might add a huge upgrade, but you'll need a 2024 Apple Watch to use it

News
By
published

Your current watch could be left in the dust.

Apple Watch Series 9 review
(Image credit: Future)

Apple's WWDC 2024 is so close we can hear Tim's "Good Morning!" already, but more leaks are popping up about what could be shown at the event.

Aside from a System Settings revamp and a "drag and drop" Control Center shift, news is starting to emerge about what's offered on watchOS 11, Apple's latest OS for its Apple Watch lineup - and it paints an interesting idea for what could arrive with the next model.

The report comes via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who notes when discussing what to expect at WWDC that Apple's Health app "is getting some upgrades, including improved blood pressure data management - in preparation for future Apple Watches to have hypertension detection."

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Series 9 and Watch SE together

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

Blood pressure monitoring could be next for Apple Watch

Adding a blood pressure sensor to the next Apple Watch (seemingly the Series 10), Gurman has discussed the process in the past, noting the initial version will direct users to a Doctor to avoid misdiagnosis.

More advanced versions are intended to provide "exact numbers - and even diagnose related conditions", but we could be some way off that yet. It's possible to track this data already, but you need an additional device for it.

On a personal note, as someone whose Apple Watch spotted a heart irregularity that could have otherwise gone undiagnosed, I may have to upgrade from my Apple Watch Ultra sooner than I'd originally planned if this is coming this year.

Apple Watch Series 9 | $329 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 | $329 at Amazon

You can save almost 25% on the current model of Apple Watch at Amazon right now if blood pressure monitoring isn't of interest to you.

View Deal

More from iMore

Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributor

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.