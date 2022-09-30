You can save up to $70 if you go with a previous generation Apple Watch Series 7

This pretty compelling Apple Watch deal sees the Series 7 up to $70, saving you money if you want more features than the SE but don't want to shell out for the Apple Watch Series 8. It's not the lowest price the watch has ever been, and you'll have to keep a look out for what colors are on offer, but it's well worth a look if you've been thinking about picking up an Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 7 up to $70 off

Apple Watch Series 7 | $399 now $329 at Amazon Ok, so you won't get that fancy temperature sensor, and you won't get to tell everyone that you have the latest Apple Watch - but no one's going to know if you don't tell them. This model looks exactly like the new one, and with software updates has received some of the best new features of the Series 8, like Low Power Mode. For up to $70 off, it's a pretty swish deal. Bear in mind that some sizes have smaller discounts, and some colors have none at all, so it's worth shopping around a bit before you hit the buy button.

So the new Apple Watch Series 8 has a very cool new temperature sensor that allows for better cycle tracking as well as improved heart monitoring. Other than that? It's a very recognizable watch for anyone with an Apple Watch Series 7. The screen looks very much the same, the case is almost identical, and the strap options remain unchanged to a large degree from last year. Are the new temperature sensor and new model bragging rights worth the extra, in some cases, $70? While it's up to you, of course, we'd wager perhaps not.

