- Apple TV+ has shared a video that tells the story behind the music of "Little Voice".
- Music is an important part of the show.
- Viewers can check "Little Voice" out on Apple TV+ now.
Fans of the Apple TV+ hit "Little Voice" can check out a new YouTube video that delves into the music that is "at the core" of the show.
Shared in a new YouTube video to the Apple TV channel, "Little Voice – Behind the Music" gives us a look – and a listen – at the music that makes the show what it is.
From Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is a new coming-of-age drama series featuring original music from Sara Bareilles. A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, "Little Voice" follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it.
This is a great watch for anyone who is a fan of the show and includes clips from the likes of Executive Producer J.J. Abrams and more.
Viewers can take in "Little Voice" and more via Apple TV+, the $4.99 per month streaming service that has gone from strength to strength since its arrival less than a year ago.
