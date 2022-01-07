Hearts: Card Game+ and Spades: Card Game+ hit Apple Arcade

The game subscription service Apple Arcade has gained two new card games today — Hearts: Card Game+ and Spades: Card Game+ are both available for download for free if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber. Each game can be played on iPhone and iPad and will be immediately familiar to fans of the popular games.

Both titles come from developer MobilityWare and are well worth a download. Being Apple Arcade games, neither has an ad or in-app purchase in sight which means there is absolutely nothing to get in the way of the fun here.

From the developers that brought you Solitaire by @MobilityWare+, comes two new competitive card games. Get ready to shuffle with Hearts: Card Game+ and Spades: Card Game+ tomorrow.



Pick your deck:

❤️ https://t.co/RODZ54tIjf

♠️ https://t.co/D4z7JcNpVU pic.twitter.com/FrCiGaZKtH — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) January 6, 2022

Hearts: Card Game+

Hearts on Apple Arcade is a classic competitive card game, and MobilityWare's artificial intelligence ensures YOUR play has the competitive edge, Hearts card master! This free Hearts game will teach you how to play with our intuitive AI. Our artificial intelligence adapts to your Hearts card game play style. Play feels fair, even though your opponents are some smart bots. But while playing them can feel like a challenge, MobilityWare's Hearts hints AI feature is at your disposal and the smartest of them all! AI bot opponents offer another major benefit - you can play them offline, so no wifi is required to play Hearts!

Spades: Card Game+

Play the BEST Spades card game on your iOS device, made by MobilityWare -- the #1 card and parlor game developer! Spades has a fresh new look on the Apple Arcade, featuring brand new goals for you to reach! We've also included clear tutorials to help you learn the game of spades at your own pace! Relax and train your brain as you compete in the game of Spades!

Looking to try your hand at either game? Hearts: Card Game+ is available for download now, while those looking to take Spades: Card Game+ can get it right here, too.

You will of course need an Apple Arcade subscription to take either of these games in — the service is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Sure a game controller might not be all that much use here, but there are tons of Apple Arcade games that benefit from one.