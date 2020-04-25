Imore Homepage HeroSource: Stephen Warwick/iMore

Another week is done, at least we think it is... who really knows what day it is anymore? This week we saw scatterings of rumors about upcoming products from Apple including new AirPods, a new iMac, and more. We saw some awesome iPhone 12 leaks and plenty of news about contact tracing technology. Here's all the Apple news you should have read this week.

Contact tracing

Apple Google Partner On Covid 19 Contact Tracing TechnologySource: Apple

Following Apple and Google's joint announcement of contact tracing technology, several countries are starting to run into issues, notably where Apple won't support their apps because they plan to use centralized databases to hold user information.

Apple expands its services

Apple Arcade on iPhone XS MaxSource: iMore

On April 21, Apple announced that it was expanding its App Store, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music to a whole host of new countries.

iPhone 12

Iphone 12 Design LeakSource: EverythingApplePro

EverythingApplePro dropped an awesome video showing us what the iPhone could look like, based on leaks from Jon Prosser!

Xcode and Pro apps for iPad?

Jon Prosser says that Xcode, Apple's developer software, and 'Pro' Apps like Logic and Final Cut Pro might be on the way to mobile devices in iOS 14.

Jon Prosser: Xcode on iPad could pave the way for mobile 'Pro' apps

AirPods

AirPods ProSource: iMore

A report from DigiTimes suggests that Apple's next AirPods might be delayed until next year... a separate report claimed that different AirPods may debut next month with a familiar design!

New 23-inch iMac and a new iPad Air

imac in home officeSource: Apple

A report from China times claims that Apple is planning to release a new 23-inch iMac and a new iPad Air later this year

Powerbeats

A filing for new Powerbeats Pro was spotted in Malaysia!

Apple's new Powerbeats Pro leaked again in Malaysian filing

ARM Macs

MacBook Pro Source: iMore

A new Bloomberg report says that Apple is planning to release a Mac with an in-house designed processor as early as next year.

Bloomberg: Apple planning to sell Macs with its own processors by next year

What was your favorite story of the week? Let us know!