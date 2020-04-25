Another week is done, at least we think it is... who really knows what day it is anymore? This week we saw scatterings of rumors about upcoming products from Apple including new AirPods, a new iMac, and more. We saw some awesome iPhone 12 leaks and plenty of news about contact tracing technology. Here's all the Apple news you should have read this week.
Contact tracing
Following Apple and Google's joint announcement of contact tracing technology, several countries are starting to run into issues, notably where Apple won't support their apps because they plan to use centralized databases to hold user information.
- France claims Apple's privacy policy is blocking its contact tracing app
- EU industry chief calls on Apple to ensure contact tracing apps work on iPhone
Apple expands its services
On April 21, Apple announced that it was expanding its App Store, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music to a whole host of new countries.
The App Store, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music are now available in more countries
iPhone 12
EverythingApplePro dropped an awesome video showing us what the iPhone could look like, based on leaks from Jon Prosser!
- Stunning new iPhone 12 leaks video shows off smaller notch concept
- The iPhone 12 and iPhone SE Plus may both experience delays, says Kuo
Xcode and Pro apps for iPad?
Jon Prosser says that Xcode, Apple's developer software, and 'Pro' Apps like Logic and Final Cut Pro might be on the way to mobile devices in iOS 14.
Jon Prosser: Xcode on iPad could pave the way for mobile 'Pro' apps
AirPods
A report from DigiTimes suggests that Apple's next AirPods might be delayed until next year... a separate report claimed that different AirPods may debut next month with a familiar design!
- Apple's next AirPods Pro may be delayed until next year
- Apple's new AirPods will look like AirPods Pro, but without Active Noise Cancellation
New 23-inch iMac and a new iPad Air
A report from China times claims that Apple is planning to release a new 23-inch iMac and a new iPad Air later this year
Powerbeats
A filing for new Powerbeats Pro was spotted in Malaysia!
Apple's new Powerbeats Pro leaked again in Malaysian filing
ARM Macs
A new Bloomberg report says that Apple is planning to release a Mac with an in-house designed processor as early as next year.
Bloomberg: Apple planning to sell Macs with its own processors by next year
What was your favorite story of the week? Let us know!
