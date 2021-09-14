What you need to know
- Apple held its 'California Streaming' special event earlier today.
- The event saw the introduction of the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.
- You can re-watch the event four different ways.
Earlier today, Apple hosted its 'California Streaming' special event. During the event, Apple announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.
Whether you missed the prerecorded stream or just want to watch everything all over again, there are a number of ways to do so.
Apple TV App
One way to re-watch today's special event is through the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices to enjoy the event all over again in 4K quality.
You can re-watch the 'California Streaming' special event on the Apple TV app.
YouTube
Another way to re-watch the special event is through YouTube. Apple has been streaming all of its live events on YouTube for a few years now and is nice enough to keep the events on its official YouTube channel for years after they occur.
You can watch the special event on YouTube below:
Apple Podcasts
While it might not be the first place you think of, Apple does drop its live events into a feed on Apple Podcasts as well. It's not a bad way to watch if you want to turn it on, tuck your iPhone in your pocket, and listen to the audio of the event.
You can watch the special event on Apple Podcasts app at the Apple Events area.
Apple's Website
The last way to re-watch the Apple Event is through the Apple Events website. Apple, in addition to all of the other outlets, always makes its events available to re-watch on its website in case you don't have access to the others.
You can re-watch the special event on the Apple Events website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple announces a refreshed iPad mini with huge new upgrades
Apple has just announced an all-new iPad mini with a massive redesign that you'll need to see to believe.
Protests over iPhone 'spyware' ahead of iPhone 13 launch
A series of small protests have taken place at Apple stores in the U.S. ahead of the iPhone 13 launch, over Apple's plan to scan iCloud Photos for Child Sexual Abuse Material.
If you deserted your ACNH island, is it worth coming back to?
Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the world by storm in 2020, but is it worth coming back to in 2021? Here's what we think.
These are some of the best iPhone 12 cases you can find right now
The iPhone 12 made its debut release last October. Here are some of the greatest cases you can get right now to keep it protected.