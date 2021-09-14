Earlier today, Apple hosted its 'California Streaming' special event. During the event, Apple announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.

Whether you missed the prerecorded stream or just want to watch everything all over again, there are a number of ways to do so.

Apple TV App

One way to re-watch today's special event is through the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices to enjoy the event all over again in 4K quality.

You can re-watch the 'California Streaming' special event on the Apple TV app.

YouTube

Another way to re-watch the special event is through YouTube. Apple has been streaming all of its live events on YouTube for a few years now and is nice enough to keep the events on its official YouTube channel for years after they occur.

You can watch the special event on YouTube below: