Apple has slowly been releasing developer betas for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 throughout the summer. Most of the time this means minor changes to the new features Apple introduced along with performance and stability improvements, but here and there it introduces some delayed features that it hasn't really talked about.
We're making it our mission to find these new features. The latest develper beta is no different. Here's everything new that Apple added with the latest developer beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.
What's new with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 beta 5?
Apple just released the fifth developer betas for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, bringing forth many new features that seem quite interesting. Most of the major changes affect the iPad.
iPad icon customization: You can now adjust the number icons you have on the iPad home screen. You can either go for the denser, 6x5 layout with smaller icons and more right icons, or 4x5 layout with spaced out and bigger icons.
Cursor customization: Apple introduced more customization over the cursor for the iPad. You can now adjust the size of it to tend different points, along with the already available color and auto-hide options.
Dark Mode switcher: Apple now asks you if you want to enable Dark Mode when users download iOS 13. The transition betwen Light and Dark mode has also been refined.
CarPlay album art: You now have the option to turn on or off album art work in CarPlay.
Changes to CarPlay Now Playing screen and option to turn off Album Art
Volume adjuster: You now have 34 different points on which to adjust the volume level. The volume slider also offers taptic feedback.
Reopen closed window: In app exposé for the iPad, you now have the ability to reopen a window you have previously closed.
Home app wallpapers: The Home app now offers more wallpapers to select from. They include various colors with a minimalist finish.
Siri for Everyone setup: Siri for Everyone now understands multiple voices. However, you will need HomePodOS 13 to enable the new feature.
Share sheet: The share sheet in the iPad has been changed up. It now looks cleaner with different typography icons.
Share sheet design has been updated, again. Now groups app-specific actions
Automations tab in Shortcuts: The "Automations" tabs in the Shortcuts app has been temporarily removed. No word on if it'll appear with a minor upgrade or the next developer beta update.
Larger network icon: The carrier icon in the corner of the iPhone has been made slightly larger. It night fits more snuggly between the signal bar and battery icon.
Achievement Move icons: The achievement goals in the Activity app have been expanded. You are now rewarded with a badge after hitting goals all the way up to 2,000 times.
As we continue finding new features in the developer beta updates, we'll continue updating the post.
What's new with iOS 13 as a whole?
Apple added a ton of new feature in iOS 13 like Dark Mode, performance upgrades and many more features that are sure to make your iPhone feel like a new device. If you want to know more about these new features, check out our iOS 13 guide.