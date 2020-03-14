With the coronavirus pandemic recently declared a national emergency in the US, and countries around the world taking measures to prevent the spread of the disease, a huge number of events, tournaments, and leagues have been canceled around the world. Here's the latest list of upcoming cancellations in tech and the wider world.

Apple

WWDC 2020 - Apple's yearly developer conference will still take place in June, but it's going to be an all-online experience.

- Apple's yearly developer conference will still take place in June, but it's going to be an all-online experience. Apple Stores - All of Apple's retail stores will be closed until March 27 outside of Greater China.

- All of Apple's retail stores will be closed until March 27 outside of Greater China. RUMORED: Apple's March Event - Apple hasn't announced a March event, but was highly tipped to do so. In the same vein, it's now rumored that the event will not proceed, mostly because of production delays.

Google

Google Cloud Next - originally pegged for April 6 -8, Cloud Next '20 will now take place as an online event, much like WWDC.

- originally pegged for April 6 -8, Cloud Next '20 will now take place as an online event, much like WWDC. Google I/O - Google has also canceled the physical portion of its I/O event.

- Google has also canceled the physical portion of its I/O event. Google News Initiative Summit - Google's News Initiative summit, scheduled for late April been canceled.

Microsoft

Microsoft Build - Microsoft Build, May 19 - 21 is now going ahead as a "digital experience".

- Microsoft Build, May 19 - 21 is now going ahead as a "digital experience". MVP Global Summit - Microsoft's MVP Global Summit will also take place online-only from March 16-19.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA GTC - The graphics giant's 2020 event will now go ahead as an online-only event on March 26.

Facebook

Facebook Developer Conference - F8 has been cancelled, and will instead go ahead as a series of locally-hosted events, videos and live streams.

Adobe

Adobe Summit - will now go ahead as a digitial experience on March 31.

SXSW

SXSW 2020 - Several companies including Apple withdrew from the event prior to its cancellation, the festival was due to run March 13-22.

E3

E3 2020 - The massive gaming expo will not proceed for the first time since 1995, and there are currently no alternative plans in place.

EA

EA - EA has suspended all competitive gaming live events, including Apex Legends, Fifa, and Madden tournaments.

XFL

XFL 2020 - The remainder of the inaugural season of the XFL has been cancelled.

NBA

NBA 2020 season - The Entire NBA season for 2020 was suspended on March 12 "until further notice" after at least one Utah Jazz player tested positive for conavirus.

NCAA

March Madness - the famed basketball tournament will not go ahead for the first time in 81 years.

- the famed basketball tournament will not go ahead for the first time in 81 years. Division 1 Basketball - All men's and women's basketball tournaments have been cancelled for the reaminder of the 2020.

- All men's and women's basketball tournaments have been cancelled for the reaminder of the 2020. Track and Field - spectatoris will not be permitted to attend Division Track and Field Championships.

Coachella

Coachella 2020 - The music festival has been postponed until October.

Baseball

The 2020 season - The beginning of the season has been delayed by two weeks, and was originally scheduled for March 26.

Hockey

NHL Season - The NHL 2020 season has been paused, and is hoping to resume play "as soon as it is appropriate".

Soccer

UK elite football - Across the pond, all elite football has been suspended in the UK, that includes the Premier League, all EFL leagues, the Women's Super League and the Women's Championship. The Premier League is currently tipped to resume on April 4, however reports state that private opinion is this will be impossible.

- Across the pond, all elite football has been suspended in the UK, that includes the Premier League, all EFL leagues, the Women's Super League and the Women's Championship. The Premier League is currently tipped to resume on April 4, however reports state that private opinion is this will be impossible. UEFA Champions League - Fixtures for the week commencing March 16 have been postponed, the Europa league has also been suspended.

- Fixtures for the week commencing March 16 have been postponed, the Europa league has also been suspended. La Liga - Spanish football has postponed at least the next two rounds of fixtures.

- Spanish football has postponed at least the next two rounds of fixtures. Ligue 1 - Likewise in France, the top two divisions have been suspended.

- Likewise in France, the top two divisions have been suspended. Bundesliga - German football has also ground to a halt.

- German football has also ground to a halt. Serie A - With the country in lockdown, Italian football has been suspended until April 3.

- With the country in lockdown, Italian football has been suspended until April 3. MLS - US soccer has been suspended for 30 days.

- US soccer has been suspended for 30 days. Internationals - Fifa is also recommending that all international games for March and April be postponed and rescheduled.

Rugby

Guiness Six Nations - All Six Nations fixtures due to take place with weekend have been cancelled, as have a couple of previous games.

Running

The London Marathon - The race will now take place on October 4. It was originally set for April.

- The race will now take place on October 4. It was originally set for April. The Boston Marathon - The 124th Boston Marathon will now take place September 14.

Cycling

Giro d'Italia - For obvious reasons, the Italian cycling event will not proceed.

Racing

Vietnam Grand Prix - The April 5 race has been cancelled, and Formula E has been suspended for two months.

- The April 5 race has been cancelled, and Formula E has been suspended for two months. NASCAR - NASCAR has postponed two races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway over the next two weeks.

Golf

PGA - THE PLAYERS championship and all events trhough the Valero Texas Open have been cancelled.

- THE PLAYERS championship and all events trhough the Valero Texas Open have been cancelled. 2020 Masters - The 2020 Masters tournament has been postponed.

This list is pretty big, but events are being added all the time. If you know about something else that's been canceled, let us know!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.