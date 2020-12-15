If you're yet to sign up for Apple Fitness+, Apple's new premium workout service, then you can do so for free. While you might be tempted to subscribe directly in the Workout app and start your one-month trial, you can actually score as many as six free months if you know where to look!

Witness the fitness Apple Fitness+ Whether you're ordering the all-new Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 6, or snagging a saving on a previous-gen model, you'll score six months of Apple's new Fitness+ service worth $60 for free. Six Months Free See at Best Buy

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 for the year. Apple is offering all Apple Watch owners one-month of Fitness+ within in the Fitness app, though if you purchased an Apple Watch after the September 15 announcement of Fitness+ then you'll get three months for free.

If you bought a new Apple Watch before that date or you are holding onto your existing model, you can get a two-month free trial of Fitness+ via Best Buy. That's twice as long as Apple will give you by going direct and an extra $10 in savings.

For the longest free trial period, your best option is also at Best Buy. Purchase a new Apple Watch there and you'll score six months of Apple Fitness+ for free. That's a total of $60 in savings and applies to all of the Apple Watch models currently on sale there, from the affordable Series 3 through the latest-and-greatest Series 6. Better yet, select Apple Watch models are discounted by up to $20 there right now.

You could also buy an Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon with as much as $50 off, snag your three-month Fitness+ free trial at Apple, and put those savings towards your subscription when your due date comes around. In fact, some GPS + Cellular Series 6 models are up to $70 off there.

Apple Fitness+ launched on December 14 with the latest updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. If you already pay for iCloud, Apple Music, Apple News+, or Apple TV+, it's well worth checking the Apple One Premier subscription that bundles in all of Apple's paid-for services at one reduced price.